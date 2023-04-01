Mitchell, Blanc & Ten Hag: A new-look management team worthy of Man Utd?

So what motivated him? What motivates a man to fly from Manchester to Madrid on a Monday to see Getafe against fellow LaLiga minnows Cadiz...?

You're a free agent. You've just moved back home to Manchester after several years living in Monaco. You could go anywhere in the world. See any game in the world. Yet you choose a Monday night at the Coliseum to see two mid-table Spanish teams face off. Just what was Paul Mitchell up to?

Well, it's obvious, isn't it? The local press jumped the gun, declaring Mitchell already Manchester United's new sporting director. But of course, we're not quite there yet. But it is clear Mitchell was at Getafe last week to check on Mason Greenwood's progress. Whether that was on behalf of United, Nice or INEOS, only those inside Sir Jim Ratcliffe's network can tell us that. But it's clear, major changes are coming down the line at Manchester United.

The timing is good. At least, it's as good as it can be. The word now being a board meeting has been called for this week where Ratcliffe's offer for 25 percent of of the club will be accepted and rubberstamped. Two months out from the January market. In the recess that is international week. The self-made English billionaire from Oldham will get a piece of his boyhood club. A significant piece. A seat on the board. And control of the football side of the club. For that young Jim still in school in Oldham, it couldn't be any better.

And Ratcliffe, it appears, isn't hanging about. As we say, whether Mitchell saw Getafe's win on behalf of United or Nice, it doesn't matter. The former Monaco sporting director was there. Checking on Greenwood. Running his eye over the striker's performance. Another loan, this time to Nice, could happen next season, particularly if they clinch Champions League qualification. And with the new broom and new faces in positions of responsibility, it can't be ruled out Erik ten Hag gets his wish and Greenwood is added to his squad next term. But whatever the decision, Mitchell was there with a purpose. Local scribes being tipped off by club insiders after tickets were requested.

So it's on. It's happening. And suddenly, United could look like a proper football club again. This is no running down of those currently in charge. John Murtough. Darren Fletcher. Richard Arnold. But perception. Image. Like it or lump it, it carries a lot of weight in this game. Especially at the top end where United feel they should be operating. And as we say, there's a real chance come the the turn of the year that United will have Paul Mitchell installed as sporting director. Jean-Claude Blanc as football chief exec. And of course, Erik ten Hag as manager. Suddenly the place looks different. Do you see what we mean by perception...?

These guys aren't part-timers. Blanc has been missed by the game. The great Juventus you see today. The stadium. The training ground. It's all Blanc's work. The Frenchman took on Juve after Calciopoli and relegation and transformed the place. The 'fit' with United couldn't be any better. There's no news of an agreement yet, but surely Blanc will be a wasted asset if he is restricted to working only for INEOS.

And of course we have Mitchell, of Southampton, Tottenham and Monaco fame. All that experience. All those contacts. Like Blanc, there's no learning on the job with him. As we say, with these two names, the club's front office - as it's perceived - is transformed.

But again, this isn't running down those currently in charge. They've had to make do with what they've inherited. As we've championed in this column, messers Arnold, Murtough and Fletcher have the club back on the rails. It's not moving forward as quickly as some demand. But cut through the hysterics and you can see the place, the culture, being positively transformed.

But to go to the next level, the baton needs to be passed. In Blanc, we're talking about a giant in the game. In Mitchell, you have someone admired around the world. Their presence changes the place. It shows a seriousness about it. Football men with big profiles and reputations built from years of success. It's what a club of Manchester United's status deserves.

Of course, neither man is yet confirmed. But it'd make no sense to leave such experience sidelined - or even simply on the margins. Mitchell and Blanc need to be added. For this new era. The Ratcliffe era. This column couldn't see a better way forward than United having on their staff list, Jean-Claude Blanc, football chief executive and Paul Mitchell, sporting director. It looks good. It sounds right. And creates the impression that the club are getting serious.

A surprise attendee at the Coliseum on Monday could mark the dawn of a new era for Manchester United.