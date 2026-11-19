Major League Baseball team owners will not agree to a new deal with the players union that does not include a salary cap, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on Wednesday.

With the MLB Players Association calling such terms a non-starter, the stage is set for a lockout that could jeopardize the 2027 season when the current collective bargaining agreement expires December 1st.

"I can't imagine the owners ratifying a deal that does not include a cap and floor," Manfred said at MLB team owners' meetings.

If no new deal is in place in two weeks, owners are expected to impose an immediate lockout, what would be the 10th MLB work stoppage since 1972 over how to divide billions of dollars in profits from the American pastime.

Teams and players would cease contact and no trades or signings would take place for the duration of the dispute with March 24 set to be the opening day for the 2027 regular season.

"There's plenty of room for compromise, but there's one thing I will not compromise, and that's the issue that we're hearing from the vast majority of our fans - they want a salary cap and floor," Manfred said.

"And on that we will not compromise."

That hard-line stance, MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer said in a statement, shows team owners only want to boost profits by cutting player salaries.

"There can be no clearer example of the league's lack of seriousness than their insistence that they will not negotiate over the economics outside of a radical change to the system that would dramatically reduce overall player compensation for all categories of players and strip fundamental rights from players like the ability to have truly guaranteed contracts," Meyer said.

"There should be no illusions about the owners' true motivation in pushing for this system. They want to make more money in profits and franchise values by artificially suppressing player salaries."

Other North American sports leagues have agreed on salary caps but MLB players have fought the concept for decades, notably shutting down the sport in 1994-95 that lasted more than seven months and wiped out the 1994 World Series.

Manfred said team owners are responding to fan concerns about all teams being able to contend for a crown.

"They've told us in no uncertain terms they're concerned about the lack of competitive balance in our game," Manfred said.

Two relatively low-budget clubs, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay, met in last month's World Series to undercut MLB's claims after such big spenders as the Los Angeles Dodgers lost in the playoffs.

"This should not be a once-in-a-decade phenomenon for us," Manfred said. "The proposals they make actually exacerbate our competitive problems... The MLBPA has not made any meaningful effort to move toward us."

MLB proposes a 50-50 split of revenues with players, but with a salary cap of $258.2 million and a floor of $180.2 million starting in 2028, and the current system remaining in place for 2027.

Union leaders want no salary cap and take issue with what MLB considers revenues and expenses.

Manfred said the MLB deal offers higher minimum salaries and better free agency terms, but the "overriding objective" is a salary cap after "five years where the competitive posture of the league continued to erode."

Manfred would not ponder how many games might be lost next season and said no lockout would be considered until nearer the deadline.

"A decision on a lockout is one that we're going to make at the last possible moment," Manfred said. "We're going to devote ourselves to the bargaining process."