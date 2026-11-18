The Minnesota Twins signed veteran starting pitcher Sonny Gray to a two-year, $55 million deal on Wednesday.

Gray's deal with the team also includes an opt-out after the first season.

The three-time All-Star is heading back to a Twins organization he spent two seasons (2022-2023) with. Gray is coming off arguably the best season of his career with the Boston Red Sox, ultimately finishing fifth in American League Cy Young voting.

His 18 wins were tied for the most in all of baseball, and the most in the AL, as he finished with a career-best 2.72 ERA (min. 20 starts), giving up 51 earned runs on 148 hits and 46 walks through 169 innings of work. His 149 strikeouts were the fewest since 2022 (117).

Gray had previously put up at least 200 strikeouts in the previous two seasons.

During his time with the Twins, Gray finished with a 3.08 ERA and a 2.79 ERA in each season, respectively. He finished 2023 as the AL Cy Young runner-up.

The longtime veteran made his MLB debut with the then Oakland Athletics in 2013. In 10 of the 14 years he's been in the league, Gray has finished each of those seasons with a sub-4.00 ERA.

He's seven wins away from reaching 150 in his career and 33 more strikeouts from hitting the 700 mark.

Minnesota now brings back a proven starter as they look to rebound from their 77-85 season. The last time the Twins made the playoffs? In 2023, when Gray was the team's best pitcher.