MLS side DC United and coach Wayne Rooney mutually agree to part ways

Rooney took charge of the side in July 2022
Reuters
DC United and head coach Wayne Rooney (37) have mutually agreed to part ways, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Saturday.

The former England and Manchester United forward played for DC United between 2018-19 before taking charge of the Washington side in July 2022.

DC United missed the MLS Cup playoffs for the fourth consecutive year despite a 2-0 win earlier on Saturday in their season finale against New York City FC, finishing with 40 points.

Following the match, the former manager of third-tier English club Derby County said he had "done everything" to get DC United into the playoffs, adding: "it's the right time" to move on.

"We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time," DC United's chief executive officer and co-chairman, Jason Levien, said in a statement.

"This decision creates the avenue for our next general manager to have the full opportunity to impart a new philosophy and structure onto our sporting operations, which begins with the critical identification of a head coach who will best align with this.

"We are grateful to Wayne Rooney for all he has done for our club and for soccer in the Nation's Capital, first as a DC United player and captain and most recently as our coach."

