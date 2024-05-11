Jorge Martin wins French Grand Prix sprint ahead of Marc Marquez

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Moto racing
  3. Le Mans MotoGP
  4. Jorge Martin wins French Grand Prix sprint ahead of Marc Marquez

Jorge Martin wins French Grand Prix sprint ahead of Marc Marquez

Jorge Martin celebrates winning the spring at Le Mans
Jorge Martin celebrates winning the spring at Le MansReuters
MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin (26) of Pramac Racing led from start to finish to win the French Grand Prix sprint on Saturday, while Gresini Ducati's Marc Marquez (31) finished second with a heroic ride after starting 13th on the grid.

VR46 Racing's Marco Bezzecchi had looked well set for second place but the Italian crashed with four laps to go, allowing Marquez to finish second while Aprilia's Maverick Vinales came third.

"I'm so happy, the pace was outstanding. It was difficult because Marco was putting in great laps," Martin said after his 12th sprint victory in MotoGP and his fifth straight podium of the season.

"But when he crashed I just concentrated on making it to the end. Today we got the win, so we will enjoy."

Martin celebrates after winning the sprint
Martin celebrates after winning the sprintReuters

While reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia had a poor start and fell outside the top 10, Marquez flew off his mark, methodically carving his way through the pack to make up nine places and sit fourth by the end of the opening lap.

Things got worse for Ducati's Bagnaia, who came into the pits with a problem and retired from the sprint, while Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro - who had moved up to third - was given a double long-lap penalty by race stewards for a jump start.

That allowed Marquez to move up to third and although he was a second away from Bezzecchi the VR46 Racing rider was under pressure and suddenly lost control four laps from the finish at turn nine to give Marquez a free look at race leader Martin.

But Marquez ran out of time in the 13-lap sprint as Martin claimed victory to extend his lead in the championship to 28 points.

Enea Bastianini finished fourth and as a result he leapfrogged team mate Bagnaia in the standings to sit second behind Martin, with the two Ducati riders separated by one point.

Mentions
Moto racingLe Mans MotoGPMarquez MarcMartin JorgeBagnaia FrancescoBezzecchi MarcoEspargaro AleixBastianini EneaMotorsportMotoGP
Related Articles
Championship leader Martin sets lap record to take pole at French Grand Prix
Vinales claims pole at Grand Prix of the Americas, follows it up with sprint win
Jorge Martin wins dramatic home Spanish GP sprint as Francesco Bagnaia crashes out
Show more
Moto racing
Reigning champion Bagnaia wins thrilling Spanish GP as Martin crashes out
Home-hero Marc Marquez seizes pole at Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez
Maverick Vinales makes MotoGP history in Grand Prix of Americas
Aprilia's Vinales reigns supreme to win eventful Grand Prix of the Americas
US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover
Marquez blames Bagnaia mistake for costly collision at Portuguese GP
Most Read
Novak Djokovic struck in head by bottle after Rome victory
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Football Tracker: Mainz stun Dortmund, Chelsea beat Forest and Real thrash Granada

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings