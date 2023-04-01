Former MotoGP champion Marc Marquez immediately quick on Gresini debut

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Moto racing
  3. MotoGP
  4. Former MotoGP champion Marc Marquez immediately quick on Gresini debut
Former MotoGP champion Marc Marquez immediately quick on Gresini debut
Marc Marquez on his old Repsol Honda bike
Marc Marquez on his old Repsol Honda bike
Gareth Harford / Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez (30) was immediately quick on his Ducati debut on Tuesday, lapping fourth fastest for Gresini Racing in MotoGP's end-of-season test in Valencia.

The six-time MotoGP world champion's departure from Honda was announced last month and the Spaniard was all smiles as he tried out the 2023 Desmosedici bike at the Ricardo Tormo circuit.

The Spaniard went top of the timesheets with an hour and a half remaining before Aprilia's Maverick Vinales (28) went 0.171 seconds quicker, with KTM's Brad Binder (28) ultimately second and VR46 Ducati's Marco Bezzecchi (25) third.

"Today was amazing, it was a really nice day... the feeling is great on both sides of the garage; about Marc I cannot speak too much but the lap time you can see," said Gresini team manager Michele Masini.

"We are a bit tired after this long season but we can't wait to start the new season with this feeling... with this atmosphere we can work really well."

Double world champion Francesco Bagnaia (26) was 11th for the Ducati works team after trying out a new chassis and completing 51 laps.

Luca Marini (26), Marquez's replacement at Repsol Honda, got down to work with his new team after leaving VR46.

The first official test of the 2024 season is at Malaysia's Sepang circuit in February.

Mentions
Moto racingMarquez MarcBinder BradVinales MaverickBezzecchi MarcoMarini LucaMotorsportMotoGP
Related Articles
Ducati's Bagnaia beats rival Martin to snatch pole at Malaysian Grand Prix
Gresini's Marquez stuns Bagnaia and Martin to win Malaysian Grand Prix sprint
Luca Marini replaces former MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at Honda on two-year deal
Show more
Moto racing
MotoGP great Valentino Rossi to do full world endurance season
Ducati's Bagnaia wins in Valencia to defend MotoGP title after Martin crashes
Vinales sets lap record for Valencia pole, Bagnaia has advantage over Martin
Francesco Bagnaia keen to seal title and join greats Rossi and Marquez
Jorge Martin cries foul as MotoGP title race goes to the wire in Valencia
Di Giannantonio take Qatar MotoGP win as Bagnaia extends championship lead
Jorge Martin wins Qatar GP sprint to cut Francesco Bagnaia's MotoGP championship lead
Historic Macau Grand Prix returns to Las Vegas of the east
Most Read
Ronaldo tells referee to overturn penalty he won in Asian Champions League match
Cheap seats? Most and least expensive places to watch Champions League
Heartbreak for Newcastle as late VAR drama earns PSG controversial point
Manager Eddie Howe aims to boost Newcastle's momentum in PSG clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings