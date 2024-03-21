Verstappen vows to see out Red Bull contract despite off-track turmoil

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Australian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Verstappen vows to see out Red Bull contract despite off-track turmoil
Verstappen vows to see out Red Bull contract despite off-track turmoil
Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Australian Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Australian Grand Prix
AFP
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen (26) said on Thursday that he intends to see out his contract with Red Bull, insisting he was happy despite weeks of off-track turbulence.

The Dutchman is signed until 2028 but suggested at the last race in Saudi Arabia he would consider leaving if Red Bull parted company with long-time mentor Helmut Marko in a power struggle threatening to envelop the team.

It followed his father Jos claiming earlier this month that Red Bull faced being "torn apart" if team boss Christian Horner remained in his position.

Horner was accused of inappropriate conduct involving a woman colleague but he was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing ahead of the season-opener in Sakhir.

Asked at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne if he would honour his contract, Verstappen replied: "Of course, that is why I signed the contract in the first place.

"For sure, with the deal in place, that is my intention, to be here until the end.

"It would be a great story for me to see it out till the end because it would mean I've been part of one family and one team.

"I always felt comfortable (in Red Bull) because for me it is like a second family, it's good."

The 26-year-old's career has been overseen by Marko, 80, and Verstappen reiterated that it was important to keep in place a team that has enjoyed so much success.

"I feel we all want the same, we all want to perform on the track, that's what we want to focus on as a team," he said.

"In general, when you have a successful team, when you have a good group of central people, it is important to keep them together and happy and in the same roles."

His veiled threat to leave Red Bull piqued the interest of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who needs a replacement next season when Lewis Hamilton departs for Ferrari.

"It's always nice to hear that," said Verstappen, who added that he did not know what would happen after 2028.

"I don't know after 2028 what happens, if I am going to continue, sign a new deal, I don't know."

Verstappen dominated the first two Grands Prix of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to put him on a nine-race win streak.

Should he cross the finish line first in Australia, he will equal his own record of winning 10 races in a row.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingAustralian Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Verstappen Max
Related Articles
Verstappen heavy favourite in Melbourne as Red Bull drama rumbles on
Ferrari's Sainz expected to race in Australia after return from appendicitis surgery
Christian Horner's accuser reported to have appealed Red Bull verdict
Show more
Motorsport
Hamilton slams FIA's 'lack of accountability' and backs Wolff legal action
Susie Wolff takes legal action against FIA over conflict of interest probe
Ethics committee clears FIA president of F1 race interference
Updated
F1 driver Pierre Gasly invests in French third-tier football club
Former F1 boss Ecclestone says Felipe Massa is right to sue in English court
Massa takes action against F1, FIA and Ecclestone in London High Court
Formula 1 Focus: Bearman steals the show in Saudi Arabia as Red Bull's civil war ramps up
Most Read
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Aryna Sabalenka 'heartbroken' over death of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov
Wozniacki unhappy that Halep was given wildcard on return from doping ban
Court rules Robinho must serve Italian gang rape sentence in Brazil

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings