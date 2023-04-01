Drivers want more done for visibility in wet Formula One races

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Drivers want more done for visibility in wet Formula One races
Drivers want more done for visibility in wet Formula One races
Rain is forecast on both Saturday and Sunday for the British Grand Prix
Rain is forecast on both Saturday and Sunday for the British Grand Prix
Reuters
Racing in rain and spray is now Formula One's biggest safety concern and a trial of a mudguard-style device next week should be fast-tracked onto the cars if it works, drivers said on Thursday.

The trial, at Silverstone, has been in the planning since last year but has acquired greater significance since the death last weekend of Dutch 18-year-old Dilano van't Hoff in a wet junior series race at Spa-Francorchamps.

McLaren and Mercedes will be providing the test cars, one with and one without the modification.

"It's a huge safety issue at the moment and it needs to be addressed. We can't see anything in heavy wet weather," Aston Martin's Canadian Lance Stroll (24) told reporters at the British Grand Prix.

"I can recall many races over the past few years in Formula One where you just cannot see anything when you are behind a car and it's extremely dangerous... we shouldn't be racing in those conditions.

"If it works, it (the mudguard) has to be put on the cars as quickly as possible. And if it doesn't work, we shouldn't be putting ourselves in situations where we're racing in conditions where we can't see."

McLaren's Lando Norris (23) said the issue was "the biggest safety concern at the minute within Formula One" and it was about time to do something.

"It's a shame we had to see such a consequence for people to understand what can happen. I think it's something that needs to be done.

"Actually seeing where we're going, that helps sometimes," he said sarcastically.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen (30) agreed and said drivers might as well close their eyes in some conditions.

"There is zero visibility and it would be great if that could be improved significantly," said the Dane.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez (33) said the device could be a big step forward.

"Especially what has happened last weekend, I think it's something that we've got to improve," he said.

"For now, I think it's important that race directors let us race only when its safe and the whole grid is able to see something."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Stroll LanceNorris LandoMagnussen KevinPerez Sergio
Related Articles
Results upended at Austrian GP after nine drivers penalised for exceeding track limits
Red Bull ready to equal McLaren's 11 wins in a row at Silverstone
Max Verstappen takes pole position for Austrian Grand Prix sprint race
Show more
Motorsport
Max Verstappen feels 24 races a year is too many ahead of lengthened 2024 season
Lewis Hamilton would support peaceful protest at British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton confident Brad Pitt can take Formula One to new heights
F1 teams seek British government help with post-Brexit issues
Pierre Gasly calls for action after Dutch teenager Van't Hoff's death at Spa
Formula One set for a Saturday start and record 24 races in 2024
High court dismisses environmental claims against Dutch Formula One GP
Lando Norris hopes to be top Brit at Silverstone after encouraging Austrian GP
McLaren driver Lando Norris warns protestors not to risk lives at British GP
Austrian GP track limits chaos will not happen again, says McLaren boss Brown
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, Guler joins Real
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas and Murray all square in third set, Pegula flies past Busca
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Five-star Spain hammer Ukraine to set up Euro U21 final against England