F1 commission approves sprint format changes ahead of 2024 season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. F1 commission approves sprint format changes ahead of 2024 season
F1 commission approves sprint format changes ahead of 2024 season
The FIA will ratify the changes on February 28th
The FIA will ratify the changes on February 28th
Reuters
Formula One teams agreed changes to the sprint format on Monday to make race weekends easier to follow.

The teams, along with Formula One Management and the governing FIA, agreed to reorder the sessions on sprint weekends so that Friday has one free practice followed by a sprint qualifying 'shootout'.

The 100km race will then be held on Saturday morning before qualifying for the main Sunday grand prix.

Last year saw qualifying for the grand prix on Friday with sprint qualifying and the standalone race filling Saturday's schedule.

The changes will be submitted to the FIA's World Motorsport Council on February 28th for formal approval. The 24-race season, starting in Bahrain on March 2nd, has six scheduled sprint weekends.

The Commission also agreed at the meeting in London to increase the power unit allocation to four per driver for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The drag reduction system (DRS) activation for the race will also be one lap after the start rather than two.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
New Williams will require a change of style, says Alex Albon
Racing for Ferrari fulfils a childhood dream, says Lewis Hamilton
Haas expecting to start the 2024 Formula 1 season among tail-enders again
Show more
Motorsport
Stake F1 team swerves gambling restrictions with dual identity
Wolff admits Hamilton's bombshell Ferrari move took him by surprise
Who are the potential candidates to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move was always on the cards - it should come as little surprise
Ferrari officially announce signing of Lewis Hamilton on multi-year deal starting in 2025
Formula 1 Focus: Why is Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari and who will replace him?
Most Read
Footballer Dani Alves groped two women before alleged sexual assault, court told
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
New Jersey to host 2026 World Cup final, Mexico's Azteca Stadium gets opener
South Korea and Jordan expect to 'suffer' in Asian Cup semi-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings