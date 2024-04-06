Ferrari's Carlos Sainz admits Red Bull on a different level at Japan GP

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz admits Red Bull on a different level at Japan GP
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz admits Red Bull on a different level at Japan GP
Carlos Sainz qualified in fourth place
Carlos Sainz qualified in fourth place
Reuters
Red Bull's dominant display in Saturday's qualifying sessions at the Japanese Grand Prix proved they are in a different league, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (29) said as he vowed to fight for a spot on the podium in Sunday's race.

Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position just ahead of his Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez, with McLaren's Lando Norris in third.

Ferrari's Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who were among the fastest drivers on Friday, could not recover from a disappointing showing in the final practice session and will start in fourth and eighth place, respectively.

"I hope we can fight with them in the race because in the qualifying it was impossible. In the race it would be nice to have a fight for the podium. I think it should be an interesting battle for the podium," Sainz told Sky Sports.

"I think the Red Bulls are, unfortunately, in a different league around rougher tarmacs, medium, high speed - they are just ahead on downforce."

In the second qualifying session, Sainz was forced to contend with a throttle issue, with the Spaniard saying he tried to block it out of his mind. "It was just a soft pedal. There was no risks involved (but) just that weird feeling."

Sainz's team mate Leclerc, who is Verstappen's closest title rival and trails the championship leader by just four points after three rounds, admitted that he had had a bad day at the office.

"We can always improve a little bit, but like in every qualifying, if I rely on the feeling at the end of the lap I'm like 'Okay, this is a good lap', and then you look at the board and you are a second off," Leclerc said.

"The positive thing, if we have to find one, is that our race pace should be stronger, but on a track like this, the qualifying position is extremely important. And today we didn't do a good job.

"I just hope we have the opportunity to overtake because on a track like this it's going to be very, very difficult to overtake, so I'll do my best."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Japanese Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen takes pole at Japanese Grand Prix for third year in a row
Updated
Rain hits second Suzuka practice leaving Red Bull's Verstappen top of the times
Alonso open to joining Red Bull but feels there's 'zero chance' of Verstappen leaving
Show more
Motorsport
McLaren's Lando Norris eyes best opportunity to beat Red Bulls
Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes car is best in years following Japanese Grand Prix
Mercedes not ruling out bid to recruit retired Sebastian Vettel, says Toto Wolff
Lewis Hamilton's early season engine woes spell trouble for his Mercedes swan song
Carlos Sainz aims to speed up talks for 2025 F1 seat with Ferrari exit on the horizon
George Russell believes F1 risked opening 'can of worms' with Fernando Alonso incident
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
Nick Kyrgios expected to return from injury next week with 'fire in belly'
Ronnie O'Sullivan battles past Gary Wilson to reach Tour Championship final
Football Tracker: Haaland and De Bruyne start for Man City in tricky Palace test

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings