Istanbul Park circuit reportedly gets new operators to bring back F1 by 2026

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Istanbul Park circuit reportedly gets new operators to bring back F1 by 2026
Istanbul Park circuit reportedly gets new operators to bring back F1 by 2026
Formula 1 last raced in Istanbul during the 2021 season
Formula 1 last raced in Istanbul during the 2021 season
AFP
The Istanbul Park circuit, the former home of the Turkish Grand Prix, has new operators tasked with bringing Formula One back to Turkey by 2026, media reported on Tuesday.

Turkey returned to the sport in 2020 and 2021 after nearly a decade away, but it fell off from 2022 onwards partly due to the tens of millions of dollars needed to secure the contract that competitors, including in Qatar, were able to finance.

Turkey has since aimed to bring it back with President Tayyip Erdogan meeting the head of governing body FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem in March to discuss the return of both F1 and the World Rally Championship.

Can Bilim Egitim Kurumlari AS, part owned by Lale Cander, chairman of F1 tire provider Pirelli's Turkish branch, won the tender to operate the circuit for the next 30 years for some $117.8 million, broadcaster Haberturk and Motorsport.com's Turkish channel reported on Tuesday.

It was the sole entrant as former operators Intercity did not bid and other expected bidders appeared to pull out, according to the reports.

Neither Can Bilim Egitim Kurumlari nor Intercity could be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said last month that the tender would be awarded to the bidder who would be able to bring the sport back to Turkey by 2026.

Istanbul Park had been popular among the drivers and saw increased attendance in 2020 and 2021 compared to the 2005-2011 run.

The new operators are tasked with reaching an agreement within a month to bring F1 back to Turkey and for every year from 2026 that the circuit does not host a Grand Prix, the operators will have to pay 25% of the F1-hosting contract fee to the administration, according to the tender conditions.

The new operators will also be allowed to build shopping malls and entertainment venues on the property under the tender.

Haberturk reported that a delegation from F1 owners Liberty Media would come to Istanbul following the current Muslim holy month of Ramadan to inspect the circuit.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Key recruit David Sanchez leaves McLaren three months after joining
US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover
Williams will have two cars but still no spare in Japan after Australia debacle
Show more
Motorsport
Thierry Neuville takes early lead in Safari Rally Kenya after winning opening stage
British Touring Car races to be live streamed on TikTok
Toto Wolff puts Max Verstappen top of Mercedes' list to replace Lewis Hamilton
Former boss Guenther Steiner not surprised by Haas's scoring start to F1 season
Aston Martin accept Fernando Alonso's Australian Grand Prix penalty
Carlos Sainz sheds light on his journey from hospital to hero
Most Read
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings