Las Vegas Grand Prix answers critics with thrilling Formula One race

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Las Vegas Grand Prix answers critics with thrilling Formula One race
Las Vegas Grand Prix answers critics with thrilling Formula One race
The announcement of a third US Grand Prix was initially met with enthusiasm, but the mood began to sour in the days leading up to the event
The announcement of a third US Grand Prix was initially met with enthusiasm, but the mood began to sour in the days leading up to the event
Reuters
The much-maligned Las Vegas Grand Prix crossed the finish line in style on Saturday night, delivering a dramatic race on the famed Las Vegas Strip to help offset earlier missteps.

The announcement of a third US Grand Prix was initially met with enthusiasm, but the mood began to sour in the days leading up to the event as street closures choked traffic and public interest began to wane.

Making matters worse, a disastrous first practice session on Thursday night lasted just eight minutes before being cancelled for track repairs, leading to a class action lawsuit by disgruntled fans.

But on a crisp and clear Nevada night, even LVGP's biggest critic - inaugural event winner Max Verstappen - had to admit that it was a success.

"It was a lot of fun out there," the Red Bull star said after securing his record-extending 18th victory of the Formula One season.

Verstappen, who had wrapped up the championship well before coming to Vegas, raised eyebrows this week when he was critical of the spectacle surrounding the race and even the crowds themselves.

But he pulled a U-turn after Saturday's triumph.

"A great crowd," Verstappen said in the winner's circle as the famed Bellagio fountains danced in the background.

"I hope everyone enjoyed it, we definitely did. Excited to come back here next year and try to do something similar."

Red Bull Principal Christian Horner said Verstappen relished the experience.

"I think he changed his mind about Vegas," he said.

On Thursday, a loose drain cover along the 3.8-mile (6-km) street course wrecked Carlos Sainz's Ferrari and led to concerns about the quality of the brand new circuit, but Lewis Hamilton praised it after his seventh-place finish.

"Lots of great overtaking opportunities," Hamilton said.

"And I think for all those who were so negative about the weekend, saying it was all about show blah blah blah, I think Vegas proved them wrong."

Residents and workers expressed mixed feelings this week about F1's return to the city after a nearly 40-year absence.

Some told Reuters it was unacceptably disruptive to their daily lives, while others argued it was the exactly the kind of event the city needs to attract if it is to continue to grow.

Second-place finisher Charles Leclerc offered a final word of praise for the LVGP, which is scheduled to be held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving for the next decade.

"There was no better race to be the first race in Vegas," he said. "The energy around the city is incredible and I'm just really, really happy. I really enjoyed today."

Mentions
MotorsportFormula 1United States Grand Prix-Las Vegas Formula 1Verstappen MaxSainz Carlos Jr.Hamilton Lewis
Related Articles
Max Verstappen is Formula One's King of Las Vegas with 18th win of season
Updated
Leclerc takes pole position for Las Vegas Grand Prix as Ferrari dominate
Leaving Las Vegas with win could change Max Verstappen's view
Show more
Motorsport
Elfyn Evans leads Toyota podium sweep in season-ending Japan rally
Red Bull's Sergio Perez suffers bittersweet Las Vegas Grand Prix finish
Hamilton believes Las Vegas drama has 'proved critics wrong'
Jorge Martin wins Qatar GP sprint to cut Francesco Bagnaia's MotoGP championship lead
Marini obliterates lap record to take pole at Qatar Grand Prix
Historic Macau Grand Prix returns to Las Vegas of the east
If you want to party go to Ibiza not Vegas for Formula 1, says Verstappen
Most Read
France break Germany's winning margin record after putting 14 past helpless Gibraltar
Sinner thrills Turin crowd with semi-final win over Medvedev
Djokovic sweeps past Alcaraz to continue record ATP Finals bid
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic beats Alcaraz in straight sets to seal final spot in Turin

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings