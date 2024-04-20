Lewis Hamilton admits he had forgotten what it's like to lead in a race

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Lewis Hamilton admits he had forgotten what it's like to lead in a race
Lewis Hamilton admits he had forgotten what it's like to lead in a race
Hamilton's last win came in Saudi Arabia back in 2021
Hamilton's last win came in Saudi Arabia back in 2021
Reuters
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton (39) said he had forgotten what it feels like to lead a race after the Mercedes driver was at the front for the first nine laps of the sprint at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.

After taking the lead from McLaren's Lando Norris off the start, the Briton was eventually caught and passed by triple world champion Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver was lapping a second quicker than Hamilton and overtook him on the Shanghai International Circuit's long back straight before going on to win.

Mercedes have endured a difficult time over the last few years, with Hamilton's last win coming in Saudi Arabia in 2021.

"I forgot what it felt like to be up ahead and it felt good for the short while that I had it, so I was grateful for the moment," Hamilton told a press conference.

"To be on the front row, I don't remember having had that view for a long time."

Red Bull, who won 21 out of 22 races last season and three of the first four in the current campaign, look strong for the main race on Sunday, with Verstappen carving out a 13-second advantage over Hamilton on the way to the finish line.

"Max, I didn't even put up a fight against because he was coming at a serious, serious pace advantage," Hamilton said.

He added, however, that he had found out a lot about the car from the sprint and would make adjustments to the setup ahead of qualifying later in the day.

"To be able to fight into turn one for the lead reminded me why I love what I do ... and I know we've got to work fairly hard to get back to more consistent racing like this," added Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari for next season.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Chinese Grand Prix Formula 1Hamilton LewisVerstappen Max
Related Articles
Max Verstappen blasts past Lewis Hamilton to win Chinese GP sprint race
Lando Norris takes China sprint race pole from Lewis Hamilton
Lance Stroll quickest in Chinese GP practice after small track-side fire
Show more
Motorsport
Aston Martin protest Chinese GP qualifying results after Sainz spin causes red flag
Max Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in dominant Chinese GP qualifying
Red Bull won't rush to announce 2025 driver lineup, says team boss Christian Horner
Aston Martin had feared Alonso would quit Formula 1, says team boss Krack
Lewis Hamilton says he doesn't need 'vindicating' over Ferrari switch
Red Bull in talks with Sainz but can't match 'lucrative' Audi offer, Marko reveals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kostyuk as Tsitsipas rallies past Diaz Acosta
Bulgarian tennis umpire banned for life over corruption violations
Football Tracker: Celta Vigo host Las Palmas as Saturday action gets underway
Aryna Sabalenka knocked out of Stuttgart Open by Marketa Vondrousova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings