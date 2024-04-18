Lewis Hamilton says he doesn't need 'vindicating' over Ferrari switch

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Lewis Hamilton says he doesn't need 'vindicating' over Ferrari switch
Lewis Hamilton says he doesn't need 'vindicating' over Ferrari switch
Lewis Hamilton is blocking out the noise on his pending move from Mercedes to Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton is blocking out the noise on his pending move from Mercedes to Ferrari
AFP
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (39) said Thursday he was shutting out the noise surrounding his move to Ferrari next year, saying he didn't need "vindicating" that it was right for him.

The Formula 1 veteran shocked the sport in February when he said he would leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 after 12 years to join the Italian team.

Hamilton was asked Thursday ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix if Ferrari's strong start to the season - they have been consistently closest to the dominant Red Bulls - meant the decision to switch had been justified.

"I don't feel like I need my decision vindicating," Hamilton told reporters.

"I know what was right for me, and that hasn't changed since the moment that I made the decision. There's not been a moment where I questioned it. And I'm not swayed by other people's comments."

Hamilton said he had to endure criticism before when he left McLaren to join Mercedes in 2012.

"Even today, there's people continuing to talk s*** and it will continue on for the rest of the year," he said.

"And I'll have to just do what I did the previous time.

"Only you can know what's right for you and it will be an exciting time for me."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Hamilton LewisChinese Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes woes continue at 'difficult' Japanese GP
Charles Leclerc delighted with Ferrari strategy in Japan after fourth place finish
Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes car is best in years following Japanese Grand Prix
Show more
Motorsport
Aston Martin had feared Alonso would quit Formula 1, says team boss Krack
Red Bull in talks with Sainz but can't match 'lucrative' Audi offer, Marko reveals
No reason to leave Red Bull as long as there's a peaceful environment, says Verstappen
Leclerc admits Ferrari teammate Sainz is 'doing a better job' than him
Chinese F1 fans hope Zhou can shrug off poor form on home debut
Pride and hype as F1 roars back to China after Covid absence
Maverick Vinales makes MotoGP history in Grand Prix of Americas
Aprilia's Vinales reigns supreme to win eventful Grand Prix of the Americas
Vinales claims pole at Grand Prix of the Americas, follows it up with sprint win
Most Read
Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7m euros in back salary
Real Madrid beat defending champions Manchester City on penalties to reach semi-finals
Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Three key battles to watch in the second leg
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings