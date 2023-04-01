Oscar Piastri happy to debut on the Max Verstappen 'podcast' after podium finish

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Oscar Piastri happy to debut on the Max Verstappen 'podcast' after podium finish
Oscar Piastri happy to debut on the Max Verstappen 'podcast' after podium finish
Oscar Piastri looks at his trophy after finishing third in Suzuka
Oscar Piastri looks at his trophy after finishing third in Suzuka
Reuters
McLaren's Oscar Piastri (22) was happy to be a new addition to what has jokingly been dubbed the Max Verstappen podcast after taking his first Formula One podium in Japan on Sunday.

Red Bull's championship leader Verstappen (25) has appeared in the cool-down room - where cameras and microphones catch the gestures and comments of the top three drivers - after all but one of 16 races this season.

On social media the pre-podium moment has been likened to a recording studio with Verstappen as host.

Red Bull have seen the funny side, advising on social media when Verstappen finished fifth in Singapore last weekend that "The Cool-down Room podcast with Max will return at a later date".

"It's back," they declared on Sunday after Verstappen romped to his 13th victory of the season ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris (23) and Australian rookie Piastri.

Norris alluded to "Max's podcast" while waiting.

Asked about it afterwards, Verstappen himself seemed less impressed: "I don't even know who came up with that because I don't even like podcasts, they make me fall asleep.

"Maybe we can call it something different. Or come up with something a bit more fun."

Piastri told reporters he was "just happy to be a guest".

After starting a grand prix on the front row for the first time, he lost out to Norris at the start but said third still felt pretty special.

"There’s not many people in the world that get this opportunity in their whole life and I’ve managed to have it in my first season, so thank you very much to the team," he said.

"It wasn't my best race ever but it was enough to get a trophy at the end. So, super happy."

Piastri, whose contract extension to the end of 2026 was announced earlier in the week, recognised he still had a lot to learn.

"I just wasn't quick enough at certain points of the race, I think," he said.

"In all the junior racing before this there are no races like this. So the only way you can learn from it is by just doing the races.

"Definitely a few things, had I had this race again, that I would have done a bit different. But that's all part of the learning."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingVerstappen MaxPiastri OscarNorris LandoFormula 1
Related Articles
Happy McLaren boss offers to fly Piastri's mum to Japan after front row qualifying
Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
Max Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row
Show more
Motorsport
Christian Horner confesses repeating Red Bull success is 'almost impossible'
Lewis Hamilton says next six months are crucial for Mercedes
Bezzecchi wins Indian Grand Prix as Bagnaia crash opens up championship
Updated
Red Bull operating on another level thanks to the Max factor
Red Bull take constructors' title as Verstappen wins Japan Grand Prix
Updated
Jorge Martin wins Indian GP sprint after Marco Bezzecchi crashes on first turn
'Go suck on an egg': Verstappen hits back at Red Bull's doubters after Suzuka pole
Max Verstappen takes pole in Japan Grand Prix with a 'mighty' lap
Most Read
Ireland edge out South Africa in spectacular Paris showdown
Football Tracker: Newcastle take on Sheffield United, Madrid readies for derby
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings