Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner may be in even deeper trouble than was already thought, with reputable Dutch publication De Telegraaf reporting that the investigation into him regards sexual misconduct.

De Telegraaf has WhatsApp messages between Horner and the woman who accused him of misconduct in December 2023. At the time, it was not specified what kind of misconduct was involved, but it later emerged that it involved extremely controlling behaviour.

The WhatsApp messages that Horner - married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell since 2015 - sent to the woman with regularity and over an extended period of time were allegedly sexual in nature.

Horner, Red Bull's team boss since 2005, reportedly tried to keep the accuser and her legal team quiet prior to De Telegraaf's initial reports on the allegations on February 2 and after he was informed of the investigation into his behaviour. Specifically, Horner's lawyers reportedly offered a sum of €760,000 to settle the case, but the offer was not accepted.

At the launch of Red Bull's 2024 car on Thursday, Horner brushed off the whole incident, playing it down as a distraction he wasn't deeply concerned about.

"The investigation has inevitably been a distraction, but the team is still a real unit," he said. "Everyone is focused on the season ahead. It has been business as usual here. The support has been fantastic."