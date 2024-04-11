Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso extends Aston Martin contract

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso extends Aston Martin contract
Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso extends Aston Martin contract
Fernando Alonso has been with Aston Martin since 2023
Fernando Alonso has been with Aston Martin since 2023
Reuters
Fernando Alonso (42) has signed a new contract with Aston Martin, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

The deal tied Spaniard Alonso to Aston Martin for at least the next two seasons.

"There has been much said and written about my future in Formula One in the past few months, but today I'm delighted to announce that I'm here to stay with Aston Martin Aramco in a multi-year agreement," Alonso said.

"I said at the start of the year that I would decide if I wanted to continue racing first and then sit down with the team.

"From the moment I joined the team in 2023 I felt extremely at home. In just over 15 months we have already achieved so much together, with some memorable podiums and battles."

Alonso, twice Formula One world champion, moved to Aston Martin for the 2023 season from Alpine and secured six podium finishes in the first eight races for his new team.

"This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda," Team Principal Mike Krack added in a statement.

"Securing Fernando's long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news. We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed.

"We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him."

Alonso secured his 100th podium by finishing third at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, becoming one of only six Formula One drivers to achieve the feat.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingAlonso FernandoAston MartinFormula 1
Related Articles
Reigning champion Verstappen says F1 is over the limit with 24-race calendar
Formula 1 Focus: Red Bull return to winning ways as Ferrari continue to impress
Max Verstappen takes pole at Japanese Grand Prix for third year in a row
Show more
Motorsport
World champion Verstappen questions wisdom of sprint race on China return
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes woes continue at 'difficult' Japanese GP
No one is going to catch Max Verstappen, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
Charles Leclerc delighted with Ferrari strategy in Japan after fourth place finish
Max Verstappen back to winning ways to lead Red Bull 1-2 in Japan
McLaren clear on F1 pecking order after trailing Ferrari in Japan
McLaren's Lando Norris eyes best opportunity to beat Red Bulls
Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes car is best in years following Japanese Grand Prix
Most Read
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Raphinha scores brace as Barcelona win Champions League first-leg thriller against PSG
Daniil Medvedev blasts 'ridiculous' officiating during Monte Carlo win
Sheffield United to begin their next EFL season with two point deduction

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings