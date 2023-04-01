Alex Rins to have two operations after breaking leg in Italian GP sprint crash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. MotoGP
  4. Alex Rins to have two operations after breaking leg in Italian GP sprint crash
Alex Rins to have two operations after breaking leg in Italian GP sprint crash
Alex Rins of Spain and LCR Honda Castrol
Alex Rins of Spain and LCR Honda Castrol
Dustin Safranek - USA TODAY Sports
LCR Honda rider Alex Rins (27) will undergo two operations after breaking his right leg in a crash during Saturday's sprint at the Italian Grand Prix, his team said.

The Spaniard started 10th on the grid but crashed on the fourth lap before he was transported to a hospital in Florence, where scans confirmed he had broken his tibia and fibula.

"The rider will undergo a first surgery this evening at the Careggi University Hospital (Florence), where doctors will attach an external fixator to stabilize his right leg and reduce swelling," LCR Honda said in a statement.

"He will remain under observation and once cleared, he will return to Spain to undergo a final surgery."

Rins, who left Suzuki after their decision to quit MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season, gave the Honda satellite team their first win in five years when he took the chequered flag at the Grand Prix of the Americas in April.

Mentions
MotorsportMotoGPMoto racingRins Alex
Related Articles
Francesco Bagnaia pips Marquez brothers to pole at home Italian Grand Prix
Bagnaia pips Binder to win Spanish MotoGP and reclaim top spot in championship
Brad Binder edges Francesco Bagnaia to win Spanish MotoGP sprint
Show more
Motorsport
Bagnaia wins Italian GP sprint as Binder breaks MotoGP top-speed record
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi stars on four wheels at Le Mans
Le Mans celebrates centenary of tragedy and triumph
Ferrari take first pole in 50 years as Le Mans celebrates 100th birthday
Charles Leclerc helmet sells for record sum in Emilia-Romagna auction
Mercedes expect Canada to provide a far bigger challenge than Barcelona
Le Mans celebrates 100th birthday as it looks forward to a hydrogen future
James Key joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as technical director
Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
Three things learned from Spanish Grand Prix as Red Bull start to streak ahead
Most Read
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Champions League final LIVE: Rodri side-foots City into vital lead over Inter
Manchester City and Inter's roads to the Champions League final
Miami Heat running out of time to find answer to Nuggets star Jokic