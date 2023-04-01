Honda's Joan Mir out of German Grand Prix after sustaining hand injury

Mir crashed midway through second practice in Italy
Reuters
Joan Mir (25) will miss the German Grand Prix after suffering a hand injury in a crash during practice at last week's Italian Grand Prix, the Honda rider said on Tuesday.

Former world champion Mir crashed midway through second practice and was in significant discomfort. Honda last week said his right hand was examined which revealed damage around the fifth finger.

Mir said in a statement on social media that tests had revealed "a significant bruise" on his right hand. "I will not be able to participate in the next German Grand Prix," he added.

"As it is an injury that limits the strength and mobility of the hand, it is time to evaluate the best treatment ... and also the recovery plan to return safely."

Mir's injury adds to a frustrating first season with Honda in which the Spaniard has suffered multiple crashes.

