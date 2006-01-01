MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin hit with Dutch grid penalty

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. MotoGP
  4. MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin hit with Dutch grid penalty

MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin hit with Dutch grid penalty

Martin has been hit with a grid penalty
Martin has been hit with a grid penaltyProfimedia
Championship leader Jorge Martin (26) was hit with a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's Dutch MotoGP in Assen.

Martin, who finished second behind defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia in Saturday's sprint "has been handed a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race," race organisers announced.

"The World Championship leader was adjudged to have been riding slowly on the racing line and disturbing Raul Fernandez" in Saturday's second qualifying session, where the starting line-up gets determined.

Martin will "therefore launch from P5 instead of his P2 qualifying position," the MotoGP.com website said.

Meanwhile "Pecco" Bagnaia will seek to shrink Martin's lead in the championship which has slowly been whittled away.

The Italian factory Ducati rider drew his line in the sand over the first two days of racing at the Assen circuit known as "the Cathedral".

Bagnaia is now just 15 points behind Martin, who rides a Prima Pramac Ducati.

A flying Bagnaia broke the lap record both on Friday and Saturday and other riders including Martin have admitted that he would be hard to catch.

Bagnaia will now start on pole position, followed by Maverick Vinales on an Aprilia, Alex Marquez on a Gresini Ducati and Fabio Di Giannantonio on a VR46 Ducati ahead of Martin.

Meanwhile, veteran rider Aleix Espargaro on an Aprilia pulled out of the race after crashing hard in the latter stages of Saturday's sprint race.

The Spaniard broke a bone in his right hand and decided not to compete in his last race at the Assen circuit.

Espargaro "has made the decision to miss the remainder of the Grand Prix in the Netherlands... before all eyes turn towards next weekend's Grand Prix at the Sachsenring," race organisers said.

Mentions
MotorsportMoto racingMartin JorgeMotoGPAssen MotoGP
Related Articles
Flawless Bagnaia keeps Martin at bay to win Dutch GP sprint as Marquez crashes
Francesco Bagnaia claims pole and another new lap record at Dutch GP
Bagnaia sets new lap record at 'Cathedral' in Dutch MotoGP qualifying
Show more
Motorsport
Flawless Francesco Bagnaia claims third consecutive Dutch MotoGP
Oscar Piastri angered by 'embarrassing' Austrian GP grid drop
Max Verstappen beats the McLarens to take thrilling Austrian sprint win
Hamilton and Leclerc bemoan tough start to Austrian Grand Prix weekend
Red Bull's Verstappen beats the McLarens to claim sprint pole in Austria
Max Verstappen fastest in Austria practice despite sensor glitch
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany ride their luck to join Switzerland in quarter-finals
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs in talks for Gray, Douglas Luiz joins Juventus
Switzerland dump defending champions Italy out of EURO 2024
Italian coach Luciano Spalletti takes responsibility for early exit from EURO 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings