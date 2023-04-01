World rally champion Kalle Rovanpera cruises in Estonia to extend title lead

Rovanpera drives through the Estonia track
Rovanpera drives through the Estonia track
AFP
World champion Kalle Rovanpera (22) dominated his rivals to win the Rally of Estonia on Sunday as the Toyota driver extended his world championship lead.

Finn and co-driver Jonne Halttunen gave a masterclass in driving in the eighth round of the world championship series, winning 15 of the 21 special stages.

Hyundai rival Thierry Neuville was second 52.7sec behind the winner with Finland's Esapekka Lappi, also in a Hyundai, third nearly a minute off the pace.

Britain's Elfyn Evans was fourth after the four-day gravel test.

Rovanpera opened up a 55-point lead on Evans, as he heads home for the next round again on gravel in the Rally of Finland, from August 3rd-6th.

Neuville initially led after Friday's opening loop, but Rovanpera grabbed top spot later that day before reeling off nine consecutive fastest times on Saturday.

On Sunday, Rovanpera won all four-speed tests in his Toyota GR Yaris, gaining bonus points in the process.

"It's my favourite event of the calendar so I knew we had to push here, and it went well," said Rovanpera.

"An important event, this one. For the championship it's a really important place to get good points and the plan was this exactly."

