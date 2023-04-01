Thierry Neuville beats Sebastien Ogier to win Monte Carlo season-opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Rally Monte Carlo WRC
  4. Thierry Neuville beats Sebastien Ogier to win Monte Carlo season-opener
Thierry Neuville beats Sebastien Ogier to win Monte Carlo season-opener
Thierry Neuville won Monte Carlo season-opener.
Thierry Neuville won Monte Carlo season-opener.
Reuters
Hyundai's Thierry Neuville (35) made a perfect start to the season by winning the Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday after a close battle with Toyota's eight-times world champion Sebastien Ogier (40).

The two started the final day just 3.3 seconds apart, with Belgian Neuville leading and Ogier chasing a record-extending 10th Monte Carlo win on his home asphalt roads in the French Alps.

Neuville won Sunday's first two stages to stretch the gap to 13.5 seconds going into the final Col de Turini Power Stage and completed the hat-trick to finish 16.1 clear of Ogier and celebrate his second career Monte Carlo win.

The win was also the 20th of his career.

Elfyn Evans, Toyota's main title contender in the absence of reigning world rally champion Kalle Rovanpera who is taking time out, completed the podium.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingRally Monte Carlo WRCNeuville ThierryOgier Sebastien
Related Articles
Thierry Neuville and Sebastien Ogier seconds apart in season-opening Monte Carlo duel
Updated
Eight-time world champion Ogier chasing record 10th Monte Carlo win as new season starts
Lando Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren F1 team
Show more
Motorsport
2024 Formula 1 season: Everything you need to know
Elfyn Evans leads after opening stages of Monte Carlo Rally
Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc signs new multi-season contract with Ferrari
F1's Madrid move fuelled by net zero goal and big city glamour
Spanish Grand Prix moving from Barcelona to Madrid in 2026
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for fourth time to become oldest winner
Most Read
Football Tracker: Liverpool thrash Norwich in FA Cup, Manchester United face League Two Newport
Xavi to quit 'unpleasant' job as Barcelona coach at end of season
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico close on Kean, Brighton target Dewsbury-Hall
Jannik Sinner launches stunning comeback to pip Daniil Medvedev and win Australian Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings