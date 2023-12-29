Monza frustrate Napoli as sides battle to stalemate

Walter Mazzarri’s miserable tenure as Napoli boss showed no signs of improvement as the Partenopei were held to a goalless draw with Monza, in what was the visitors' first-ever Serie A away point in Naples.

Despite having struggled so far this season, the reigning Serie A champions entered their clash against Monza looking to end 2023 on a high. And while Napoli dominated first-half proceedings at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the home side weren’t able to take a lead into the break.

The best chance of the opening 45 minutes had fallen to Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, but the ex-Fulham midfielder’s shot was straight down the throat of goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, who parried away to safety.

Comfortably second-best throughout the first half, Monza emerged from the break with a point to prove, coming close via Valentín Carboni’s scuffed volley from inside the box.

The Biancorossi would then be presented with a chance to break the deadlock from 12 yards midway through the half, when referee Marco Di Bello pointed to the spot after Mário Rui was adjudged to have handled inside the area. A clumsy error, but the Napoli defender had his blushes spared by goalkeeper Alex Meret, who got down low to deny Matteo Pessina’s penalty.

Things would get even more bleak for the forlorn Mazzarri, as after getting involved in a scuffle between Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Warren Bondo, the Napoli boss would see red from Di Bello, punctuating yet another miserable evening in the Azzurri dugout. It’s a result that sees Napoli fall even further behind their fellow top-four chasers, with the 2022/23 Scudetto winners set to start 2024 with a mountain to climb.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Napoli - Monza player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats from the game now.