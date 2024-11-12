Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. New Zealand's Ferguson succumbs to injury, will miss ODI series versus Sri Lanka

New Zealand's Ferguson succumbs to injury, will miss ODI series versus Sri Lanka

Reuters
New Zealand star Lockie Ferguson set to miss action after picking up an injury.
New Zealand star Lockie Ferguson set to miss action after picking up an injury.Reuters
New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the one-day international series against Sri Lanka after suffering a calf strain in the second Twenty20 match against the South Asians.

Ferguson was struck down with the injury soon after becoming his nation's sixth bowler to take a T20 hat-trick as New Zealand won by five runs in Dambulla on Sunday to split the series 1-1.

The team said he would return to New Zealand for scans and rehab, scratching him from the three-match ODI series starting in Dambulla on Wednesday.

"We’re gutted for Lockie," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement on Tuesday.

"He showed in the space of just two overs what an asset he is with the ball and he’s also brought a lot of leadership to this group, so he’ll be a big miss heading into an important ODI series for us."

Adam Milne will replace Ferguson in the squad.

"Adam is a like-for-like replacement who brings genuine pace and plenty of international experience, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the group," said Stead.

Mentions
CricketLockie FergusonNew Zealand
Related Articles
Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka as New Zealand level T20 series
New Zealand captain Tom Latham speechless after 'greatest series win' in India
New Zealand complete historic victory in India to sweep Test series 3-0
Show more
Cricket
Opportunity knocks for Australia's Nathan McSweeney in Test series against India
Gurbaz and Omarzai lead Afghanistan to ODI series win against Bangladesh
Updated
England gets the better of West Indies in comfortable victory in T20 action
‘Wreck-it Rauf’ inspires Pakistan's drought-breaking series win in Australia
Stubbs powers South Africa to narrow victory over India in second T20
Century from Salt leads England to victory against West Indies in T20 opener
Uncapped Nathan McSweeney secures spot in Australia squad for series opener against India
Sanju Samson hits century to lift India to T20 victory over South Africa
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
PGMOL suspend referee Coote after explicit rant aimed at Klopp and Liverpool
Taylor Fritz calls for microphones to solved off-court coaching issue
Casper Ruud dismantles error-strewn Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings