Nick Dunlap rises to top amateur world rankings after American Express triumph

Dunlap is the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1991
Reuters
After making history at The American Express last week, University of Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap rose to the top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking on Wednesday.

Dunlap shot a 29-under-par 259 at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., to become the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since 1991, allowing him to move from third to first in the amateur rankings. He also shot up to 68th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

With the victory, the 20-year-old Dunlap secured PGA Tour status through at least 2026. He is set to meet with family, coaches and advisers in Tuscaloosa, Ala., this week to discuss future plans.

If Dunlap decides to go pro, he would receive exemptions into the seven signature events remaining on the Tour's schedule, with the next one - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - set to tee off next week.

Dunlap passed Gordon Sargent and South African Christo Lamprecht on the way to the No. 1 spot in the amateur rankings.

Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game

