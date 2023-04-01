Niemann and Buhai upstage locals to win Australian Open titles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Niemann and Buhai upstage locals to win Australian Open titles
Niemann and Buhai upstage locals to win Australian Open titles
Updated
Joaquin Niemann tees off on the fourth hole during the first round
Joaquin Niemann tees off on the fourth hole during the first round
Reuters
Joaquin Niemann (25) mastered the Sydney winds to become the first Chilean winner in 119 years of Australian Open when he beat Japan's Rikuya Hoshino (27) in a playoff to lift the Stonehaven Cup on Sunday.

Niemann lipped out with a four-foot eagle putt on the first re-run of the 18th but made no mistake on the second playoff hole, draining a slightly longer eagle attempt to add a first DP World Tour title to the two he has won on the PGA circuit.

"It means a lot," Niemann, who also qualified for British Open, told reporters.

"This season wasn't the best for me. I wanted to play more golf. It was huge to come up here and play good golf and get a result."

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai retained the title in the women's Australian Open, being played in parallel on the same course, by holding off Australia's Minjee Lee to win by a single stroke on nine-under despite shooting a three-over-par 75.

Earlier in a wild final round, Niemann had shot a five-under-par 66 to take the clubhouse lead with Hoshino joining him on 14-under when he completed a round of 70 some 90 minutes later.

Min Woo Lee, who beat Hoshino in a Sunday duel to win the Australian PGA Championship last week, came up short in his bid to go back-to-back after a 71 and had to settle for third place on 12-under.

Spectacular overnight storms cleared to make way for a bright, sunny morning at The Australian Golf Club but the wind had already started building and it increased in speed until it wreaked havoc with the local contenders.

Min Woo Lee, younger brother of Minjee, and Hoshino shared the overnight lead and were expected to reprise their duel but Adam Scott and Lucas Herbert made early charges to share the lead.

Former Masters champion Scott edged ahead of the leading pack with his eighth birdie at his 15th hole but calamity struck at the next when his tee shot landed in an unplayable lie hard up against a fence and he took a triple bogey.

Herbert also had a triple bogey at the eighth to tumble out of contention, leaving Niemann and Englishman Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt, top of the leaderboard on 13-under.

Niemann had flirted with disaster on his first go at the 18th when his tee shot went into the crowd and he had to nip into a marquee to get a look at the green before firing an iron shot over the diners and walking away with a sixth birdie.

"I didn't know where I was hitting, I didn't know where the water was, I didn't know where the bunker was," Niemann added.

"As soon as I hit it, I just listened for the crowd's reaction. Fortunately it was good."

Buhai started the day with a three-stroke lead over former world number one Shin Ji-yai but none of her rivals was able to close the gap even after the South African dropped three shots on the back nine.

Minjee Lee, seven strokes back at the start of the day, got within a shot after Buhai went into the water at the 17th but the 2022 Women's British Open champion held her nerve to claim the title with a par putt at the last.

"I'm so proud to defend my title," said Buhai. "I knew they had to come catch me so I just played smart golf. Most of the crowd were supporting Minjee but it was a lot of fun out there."

Mentions
GolfNiemann JoaquinBuhai AshleighHoshino RikuyaLee MinjeeLee Min WooHerbert LucasScott AdamFitzpatrick Alex
Related Articles
Lee and Hoshino set up final round duel at Australian Open
Min Woo Lee retains golden touch to lead Australian Open
Lee and Scott duel at Australian PGA as tearful Smith misses cut
Show more
Golf
Tight tussle on leaderboard going into final round of South African Open
Jesper Svensson leads South African Open after second round 67
Tiger Woods 'mentally rusty' on return to competition
Lagergren takes first-round lead at South African Open after under-par 65
Davis sets men's pace at Australian Open whille 16-year-old leads women's
Luke Donald to remain European Ryder Cup captain for 2025 edition in New York
Tiger Woods 'frustrated' that players were left out of PGA-LIV merger talks
Most Read
Football Tracker: Mbappe puts 10-man PSG ahead against Ligue 1 newcomers Le Havre
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin postponed due to heavy snowfall
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Hossein Vafaei to reach UK Championship final for ninth time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings