Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde airlifted after downhill crash

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Alpine skiing
  3. Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde airlifted after downhill crash
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde airlifted after downhill crash
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde crashes during his run
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde crashes during his run
Reuters
Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (31) was airlifted to hospital on Saturday after crashing at full speed during a World Cup downhill race on the challenging Lauberhorn course in Wengen.

The speed specialist failed to control his sharp turns near the bottom of the course and was catapulted into the safety net running alongside the track.

After a few moments, Kilde managed to move and received medical treatment before being winched up into a helicopter and transported to a hospital in Bern.

It was the second such incident in as many days at the famous course in the Swiss Alps, with French skier Alexis Pinturault (32) being similarly airlifted away after a crash in Friday's super-G race.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt (26) won Saturday's race, finishing 0.59 seconds ahead of Cyprien Sarrazin (29) of France. Dominik Paris (34) from Italy came third, trailing Odermatt by 1.92 seconds.

Mentions
Alpine skiingKilde Aleksander AamodtOdermatt MarcoPinturault AlexisParis DominikSarrazin CyprienWinter Sports
Related Articles
American Bryce Bennett clinches narrow World Cup win in downhill race
Austrian Feller comes good on second slalom run to win in Adelboden
Marco Odermatt completes Alta Badia double to stretch World Cup lead
Show more
Alpine skiing
Vlhova wins slalom as overall leader Shiffrin suffers rare blunder in Slovenia
Grenier secures second World Cup win in giant slalom at Kranjska Gora
Unstoppable Shiffrin with 93rd World Cup win in dominant slalom victory
Shiffrin takes her 92nd World Cup win with Lienz giant slalom
World Cup ski races cancelled because of bad weather in Val d'Isere
Sensational Shiffrin takes St Moritz downhill for 91st World Cup victory
Most Read
Disgusted Ronnie O'Sullivan slams Masters venue Alexandra Palace as 'filthy'
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus keen on Henderson, Brighton closing in on Boca's Barco
Football Tracker: Gordon scores screamer as Newcastle stun City, Dortmund beating Darmstadt
Ali Carter reaches Masters semi-finals after toppling reigning champion Judd Trump

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings