Paris Olympics LIVE: France men edge past Guinea in football, Nadal and Alcaraz win

Throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics, we will be following the action in our live daily tracker. Here we will bring you the major news, results and, of course, the medals!

23:07 CET - The French men were far from convincing against Guinea in the football, but they still managed to scrap a 1-0 win to put them on the verge of a spot in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Japan did reach the quarters, as they beat Mali 1-0.

In the final men's basketball game of the day, Canada outlasted Greece 86-79 in a captivating contest. Giannis Antetokounmpo top scored with 34 points.

22:24 CET - In the men's sabre individual event, Oh Sanguk of South Korea won the gold medal, as Tunisia's Fares Ferjani took silver, and Italian Luigi Samuele won bronze.

22:08 CET - Vivian Kong of Hong Kong won the gold medal in the women's epee individual event, while Auriane Mallo-Breton of France took silver and Eszter Muhari of Hungary was awarded bronze.

21:55 CET - USA claim gold in the men's final and once again it is no competition. They were far too good for the rest of the nations. China take the silver medal and an impressive bronze for Italy.

21:46 CET - Australia have broken the Olympic Record as they claim gold at the 4x 100m freestyle final! They were some distance ahead of silver medalists USA and bronze medalists China. Impressive!

Next up is the men's 4x 100m final.

21:16 CET - After their opening game win, the France men's football team are taking on Guinea, and you can follow that match right here.

21:06 CET - Australian Ariarne Titmus has picked up the gold in the women's 400m freestyle, with 17-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh clinching silver and American Katie Ledecky claiming bronze.

21:04 CET - Spaniards Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have made a fantastic start to their tennis doubles campaign, with the dream team moving into the second round after a 7-6(4), 6-4 win.

20:55 CET - Germany's Lukas Maertens has won 400m freestyle gold after winning a thrilling final in the pool. Elijah Winnington took silver for Australia and Woo-Min Kim claimed the bronze medal for South Korea.

20:19 CET - France rugby sevens have won Olympic gold after defeating Fiji 28-7 in an incredibly impressive display against the nation that has dominated the sport in recent times.

Just before that game was the bronze medal match between South Africa and Australia and it was the Springboks who took the bronze medal with a 26-19 win.

20:15 CET - It was far from plain sailing but the deadly duo of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal have taken the first set after a thrilling tie-break against Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

19:27 CET - In some pretty bizarre Olympic news, the Canada women's football team have been deducted six points from their tournament and coach Bev Priestman has been banned for a year after they admitted that they had used drones to spy on their opponents for the last few years.

19:18 CET - Hosts France have got off to the perfect start in the men's basketball with 78-66 victory over Brazil. After a thrilling first half which had little in it, France pulled away in the second half and produced a display to fuel confidence for the rest of the tournament.

19:10 CET - We're just moments away from Spanish duo Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's eagerly anticipated doubles opener against Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

19:03 CET - In the men's football, Egypt have secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan to close in on a quarter-final spot, while Ukraine earned their first points of the tournament with a last-gasp 2-1 win against Morocco.

18:47 CET - Another gold medal Judo contest has just finished and it's Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan who has sealed the top prize in Paris, defeating home favourite Luka Mkheidze in the men's under-60kg event.

18:27 CET - Natsumi Tsunoda has secured Japan's first gold medal of the Games, beating Mongolia's Baasankhuu Bavuudorj to the women's under-48kg judo title.

18:05 CET - Belgium's Remco Evenepoel has won gold in the men's individual time trial with almost 15 seconds to spare! Italy's Filippo Ganna came second to take silver and Belgium's Wout van Aert captured bronze.

17:01 CET - Spain and Argentina have picked up victories in the men's football, winning both their games 3-1 against the Dominican Republic and Iraq respectively. Spain's victory means they have sealed a spot in the quarter-finals.

And just getting underway now is Ukraine vs Morocco and Uzbekistan vs Egypt. You can follow all the football here.

16:15 CET - Joining France in the rugby sevens final will be holders Fiji after they proved too strong for Australia in their 31-7 semi-final victory.

16:13 CET - Grace Brown has clinched gold for Australia in the women's time trial! It is the nation's first-ever gold in this event, as Brown recorded a time of 39:38.24.

Anna Henderson of Great Britain clinched silver, while Chloe Dygert picked up bronze.

15:54 CET - Home nation France are into the men's rugby sevens final which takes place later tonight, beating South Africa 19-5.

15:23 CET - The two leading favourites to win the men's tennis, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, showed just why they are the players to beat, cruising into the second round in double quick time.

15:21 CET - World champions Germany have got their men's basketball Olympic campaign off to a great start, comfortably beating Japan 97-77. Orlando Magic man Franz Wagner starred, scoring 22 points for his nation.

14:55 CET - The second set of games in the men's football are set to be played today, with the first two matches just five minutes away. Argentina, who lost their opening contest, will face Iraq, while Spain take on the Dominican Republic.

14:02 CET - Iga Swiatek, who is the world No.1 and heavy favourite to clinch gold in women's tennis, was given a bit of a scare in Paris, but the Pole ended up beating Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2, 7-5 to move into the second round.

12:57 CET - The first match in the men's basketball has just finished, with Australia getting the better of Spain 92-80.

Meanwhile, in the men's hockey, Great Britain eased past Spain 4-0 in their opening group game, while Belgium saw off Ireland 2-0.

12:40 CET - With rain falling in the French capital, all tennis matches on the outside courts at Roland-Garros have been delayed. Women's world number one Iga Swiatek is in action though, under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier against Irina-Camelia Begu.

12:03 CET - Another gold medal for China in the women's 3m synchronised springboard, with USA taking silver and Great Britain capturing bronze.

11:42 CET - China have clinched the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics! Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao beat South Korea 16-12 in the 10m air rifle event to earn top prize.

11:04 CET - The men's basketball has now got underway, with Australia taking on Spain. The diving has also begun with the Women's 3m Synchronised Springboard.

11:00 CET - The first medal of the Paris Olympics 2024 has gone to Kazakhstan! They came out on top in the bronze medal match in the 10m air rifle mixed event, beating Germany 17-5!

10:02 CET - The International Olympic Committee have issued an apology after South Korea's athletes were incorrectly introduced as North Korean at last night's opening ceremony in Paris.

09:30 CET - Some early news to bring you, with today's men's skateboarding postponed because of the wet weather conditions in the French capital. The event will now begin on Monday instead.

08:00 CET - We've had two days of Olympic action already with some events starting on Wednesday and Thursday but today is the first full day of action at the 2024 Games and boy, is it a packed day!

There is so much to enjoy today from archery to handball, and football to surfing but the standout events will be those involving medals. The ones that stick out are the 400m freestyle finals in the swimming, the road cycling individual time trials and the men's rugby sevens medal matches. Read up on our daily picks for Saturday here.

