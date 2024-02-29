Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence
Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence
Updated
Pogba tested positive for testosterone
Pogba tested positive for testosterone
Profimedia
Paul Pogba (30) has been handed a four-year ban from football for a doping offence earlier this season.

The French midfielder tested positive for testosterone - a hormone that increases athletes' endurance - after Juventus' first game of the season against Udinese back in August, and has now suffered the heavy consequences.

Pogba's positive doping test was also confirmed in a counter-analysis on a second sample in October.

His lawyers claimed that their client had accidentally taken the substance and rejected a plea deal in an attempt to get a lighter sentence, but the prosecution didn't accept their defence.

Pogba has since released a statement on his official Instagram page, declaring he was "shocked and heartbroken" by the news.

"When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations," he explained.

"As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

"As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport," Pogba added.

Juventus did not comment but a source confirmed that the club had been notified about the decision of a four-year ban and would assess the next steps.

Pogba, who is still under contract at Juve, will not be allowed to return until 2028, at which point he will be 34 years old.

It has been a torrid second spell for the midfielder at the Italian giants due to injuries following his departure from Manchester United on a free transfer in 2022.

The 2018 World Cup winner barely played last season after knee and hamstring problems as well as knee surgery, which prevented him from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar.

Mentions
FootballPogba PaulJuventusManchester United
Related Articles
Simone Inzaghi revelling in 'unplayable' Inter's march to Serie A title
Juventus regain winning feeling as Vlahovic orchestrates dramatic victory over Frosinone
Newly appointed manager Calzona bids to launch Napoli revival at Cagliari
Show more
Football
PSG coach Luis Enrique promises 'much better team' next season
Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr return to Valencia after racist abuse
Thomas Tuchel says Leroy Sane doubtful for Bayern Munich's clash with Freiburg
Liverpool announce £9 million loss in 2022/23 season accounts
Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus pulls out of Inter Milan race
Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley in court to dismiss bankruptcy petition
Bordeaux's Alberth Elis recovering after surgery for serious head injury
All you need to know about the Liverpool youngsters taking the first team by storm
Most Read
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence
Victor Osimhen smashes hat-trick as Napoli put Sassuolo to the sword
Erling Haaland hits form as Manchester City face make-or-break month

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings