Pele's son claims his father 'would have been sad' at state of Brazil team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Pele's son claims his father 'would have been sad' at state of Brazil team
Pele's son claims his father 'would have been sad' at state of Brazil team
A statue depicting Brazilian football legend Pele
A statue depicting Brazilian football legend Pele
AFP
Pele "would have been sad" at the state of the current Brazilian national team, his son Edinho has told AFP in an interview days before the first anniversary of his death on Friday.

Brazil have struggled in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and presently occupy sixth place in the South American table, the last spot that affords direct qualification.

The Selecao have struggled without their biggest current star, Neymar, who is a long-term injury absentee after tearing knee ligaments.

"This crisis didn't appear overnight, there are big and complex problems," said Edinho, 53, who is one of Pele's seven children.

"We are experiencing a decline... we still have great players but in previous times we had more high-level players than we do today."

Edinho, who was raised by his mother as Pele and her separated shortly after they moved to New York when he signed for New York Cosmos in 1975 but grew closer to him in later life, added: "There is no doubt, if (Pele) had been there this year, he would have been very sad."

Santos, the Brazilian club where Pele spent most of his career, are also going through a tough period after they were relegated to the second division for the first time in its 111-year history.

The club is wracked by financial problems and boardroom rifts.

Current Brazilian national team
AFP

"Unfortunately this is no surprise. Anyone who has followed the daily life of the club could have anticipated such a scenario, and it has ended up happening," said Edinho, who was Santos' goalkeeper for several seasons.

The ceremonies to mark Friday's first anniversary of Pele's death from cancer at the age of 82 are expected to be low-key.

The six surviving children of the man widely considered the greatest footballer in history will hold a virtual meeting to mark the moment as several live in the United States, while a ceremony is scheduled to be held at the mausoleum in Santos that was opened to the public in May.

Edinho, whose life has been far from smooth serving time for money laundering and drug trafficking, said the loss of the charismatic man who scored 77 goals in 92 appearances for Brazil had left a huge hole in the family's life.

"He was exceptional, we miss him a lot," Edinho said. "He carried our country's name through football, which we are very proud of."

Mentions
FootballPeleNeymarBrazil
Related Articles
Brazil team doctor says injured Neymar set to miss Copa America
Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana
Fernando Diniz stresses plenty of stars can fill Neymar's role in Brazil
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: PSG close in on Gabriel Moscardo, Spurs interested in Dominic Solanke
Updated
Chelsea's poor disciplinary record caused by lack of experience, says Pochettino
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024
Ibrahimovic, Buffon and Godin: Football legends who retired in 2023
Egyptian Super Cup semi-final settled after 34 penalty kicks
Quiz of the Year: 30 questions to test your sporting knowledge of 2023
Is Pep Guardiola the most influential manager in football history?
OPINION: Why Ten Hag's defence should be for those outside Man Utd
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe 'desperate' for Boxing Day redemption after Luton loss
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe 'desperate' for Boxing Day redemption after Luton loss
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024
The teams that failed to win the Premier League when top at Christmas

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings