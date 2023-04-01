Primoz Roglic signs with German team Bora-Hansgrohe following Jumbo-Visma exit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Primoz Roglic signs with German team Bora-Hansgrohe following Jumbo-Visma exit
Primoz Roglic signs with German team Bora-Hansgrohe following Jumbo-Visma exit
Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Giro d'Italia
Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Giro d'Italia
Reuters
Primoz Roglic (33) will join Bora-Hansgrohe from the next season, the German team announced on Friday, after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic time trial champion confirmed his departure from Jumbo-Visma last week.

The Slovenian had been with Jumbo-Visma since 2016, winning three consecutive editions of the Vuelta a Espana as well as this year's Giro d'Italia.

"I am looking forward to this step, even though a team change is kind of like new territory for me. The good memories of when we met years ago made the talks easy," Roglic said in a statement.

"But the decisive factor was that the team is really motivated to work with me and that we hold the same ideas."

Mentions
Road cyclingTeam Jumbo-VismaRoglic PrimozBora-Hansgrohe
Related Articles
Primoz Roglic confirms Jumbo-Visma departure
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar Freire talks Vuelta, Jumbo-Visma & more
Vingegaard wins Vuelta stage 13 after Jumbo-Visma domination
Show more
Road cycling
Mark Cavendish delays retirement to sign contract extension with Astana-Qazaqstan
Kuss Vuelta victory can boost US road racing, says former winner Horner
Sepp Kuss celebrates incredible Vuelta triumph, Kaden Groves wins in Madrid
Lisbon to host the start of the Vuelta a Espana for second time in 2024
Sepp Kuss set for Vuelta a Espana victory as Wout Poels wins penultimate stage
Dainese avoids crash in final kilometre to win Vuelta stage 19 as Kuss stays in red
Sepp Kuss close to overall Vuelta victory as Remco Evenepoel wins stage 18
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Most Read
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home
Paul Pogba tests positive for testosterone in counter-analysis on second sample
Football Tracker: Luton battling Spurs in Premier League, derby day in Turin

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings