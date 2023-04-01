Primoz Roglic signs with German team Bora-Hansgrohe following Jumbo-Visma exit

Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Giro d'Italia

Primoz Roglic (33) will join Bora-Hansgrohe from the next season, the German team announced on Friday, after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic time trial champion confirmed his departure from Jumbo-Visma last week.

The Slovenian had been with Jumbo-Visma since 2016, winning three consecutive editions of the Vuelta a Espana as well as this year's Giro d'Italia.

"I am looking forward to this step, even though a team change is kind of like new territory for me. The good memories of when we met years ago made the talks easy," Roglic said in a statement.

"But the decisive factor was that the team is really motivated to work with me and that we hold the same ideas."