PSV Eindhoven win Dutch Super Cup after battling win over Feyenoord

PSV celebrate their victory
PSV celebrate their victory
Profimedia
New signing Noa Lang (24) swept home the ball at the end of a flowing attack to hand PSV Eindhoven a 1-0 win over Eredivisie champions Feyenoord in Friday’s Dutch Super Cup.

It was a third successive success in the Johan Cruyff Shield for PSV, who pipped Ajax the last two years in the match that marks the start of the new season in the Netherlands.

Lang, the Dutch international signed from Club Brugge in Belgium, netted the game’s only goal after 79 minutes in a winning start for PSV's new coach Peter Bosz.

Feyenoord, who compete in the group phase of the Champions League this season, open the defence of their league title next Sunday at home to Fortuna Sittard. PSV’s first league game is next Saturday at home to Utrecht.

PSV won the Dutch Cup last season and were runners-up in the league. They will also compete in the Champions League but will start in the preliminary knockout rounds.

Mentions
FootballPSVFeyenoordLang Noa
