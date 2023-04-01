Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league
Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league
Ajax fans display a banner
Ajax fans display a banner
Reuters
League matches in the Netherlands will be stopped next season if fans repeatedly engage in homophobic chants, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said on Monday.

From the start of the 2023/24 domestic campaign, stadium announcers will warn offending fans on two occasions to refrain from the offensive chants, after which the match will be temporarily halted if they continue.

Individuals found guilty of offensive behaviour face an 18-month stadium ban.

The decision was made at a meeting of all the professional clubs, where delegates were unanimous in voting for the measures.

"Football is for everyone. Together we have drawn a line. We will evaluate the steps we are taking now (at the end of the 2023/24 season) to see if they produce the desired result," said Marianne van Leeuwen, KNVB director of professional football.

In April, fans of amateur side SV Spakenburg aimed homophobic chants at PSV Eindhoven’s Xavi Simons (20) in a Dutch Cup game, while a section of fans chanted "all Germans are gay" during an international clash between the Netherlands and Germany in Amsterdam last year.

The English Football Association announced in January that it was adding homophobic slurs to its list of punishable offences for fans, while last month an international between the United States and Mexico was briefly stopped after fans of the latter directed slurs at US goalkeeper Matt Turner (29).

Mentions
FootballPSVSimons XaviSpakenburgMexicoTurner MattUSAGermanyNetherlands
Related Articles
Mexico could face sanctions over homophobic chant in US defeat
McKennie and Dest's Gold Cup absence to count toward CONCACAF suspension
CONCACAF suspends two USA players and two Mexico players after Nations League semi-final
Show more
Football
Jet lag is the first opponent as Norway prepare for World Cup opener in New Zealand
Steven Gerrard says "family feeling" was a key reason for joining Al-Ettifaq
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Why Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City all want to sign Romeo Lavia
New Zealand beat Vietnam 2-0 in final warmup before World Cup
Updated
Veteran Christine Sinclair leads 23-player Canadian World Cup squad
Trinity Rodman shines with brace in US final friendly before World Cup
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce signing of Hernandez, Bayern make second Kane bid
Updated
PSG sign France international defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern for 40 million euros
Dynamo Kyiv criticise Fenerbahce for pre-season games in Russia amid war tensions
Most Read
Novak Djokovic leads despite Hubert Hurkacz ace barrage before play suspended
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce signing of Hernandez, Bayern make second Kane bid
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic leading Hurkacz going into tomorrow, Swiatek survives Bencic test
Booed Victoria Azarenka blasts 'unfair' Wimbledon crowd after Svitolina defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |