Rapper Stormzy and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to buy Croydon Athletic

Wilfried Zaha was four when he moved to Croydon from the Ivory Coast

Rapper Stormzy has teamed up with Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha to buy ninth-tier English soccer side Croydon Athletic, the club said on Tuesday.

Zaha was born in the Ivory Coast but grew up in Croydon from the age of four, while Grime sensation Stormzy also hails from the London borough. The duo have joined forces with former Palace head of player care Danny Young to buy the club.

"The consortium will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club," Croydon said in a statement.

"Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

"They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them."

A number of celebrities have recently invested in football clubs.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who acquired Wrexham in November 2020, are enjoying success after the Welsh club secured promotion to the English Football League in April following a 15-year absence.

Actor Michael B. Jordan is an investor at Bournemouth and NBA great LeBron James has a stake in Liverpool.