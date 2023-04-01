Primoz Roglic poised to win Giro as Geraint Thomas cracks in decisive time trial

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Giro d'Italia Tours
  4. Primoz Roglic poised to win Giro as Geraint Thomas cracks in decisive time trial
Primoz Roglic poised to win Giro as Geraint Thomas cracks in decisive time trial
Updated
Primoz Roglic claimed the overall lead
Primoz Roglic claimed the overall lead
Profimedia
Primoz Roglic (33) was poised to win his first Giro d'Italia title after snatching the overall lead from Geraint Thomas (37) with victory in the 18.6-kilometre individual time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari on Saturday.

Jumbo-Visma's Roglic overcame a mechanical issue to win the brutal mountain time trial by 40 seconds as Ineos Grenadiers rider Thomas' title challenge evaporated on the steep slopes of Monte Lussari in the penultimate 20th stage of the race.

"It feels amazing. It's incredible," Roglic said. "My chain dropped but I put it back. I could have lost everything but it's part of racing.

"The crowd gave me some extra watts and I was enjoying the atmosphere and the energy around the event. One day to go. The course is a bit technical. It's not over until it's over, but it looks good."

The Slovenian led at the first timecheck and extended his lead over Thomas to 16 seconds halfway up the climb, before hitting a pothole and dropping his chain.

He lost time and momentum while changing bikes but was able to regain his composure and clock the best time of 44 minutes and 23 seconds, turning his 26-second overall deficit into a 14-second lead over Thomas.

Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates finished third, 42 seconds behind Roglic.

Saturday's victory will feel like redemption for Roglic, who lost the 2020 Tour de France on the final competitive day of racing, a time trial in which he gave up his lead - and the overall race victory - to fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

Roglic, who won the Vuelta a Espana in 2019, 2020 and 2021, will take a 14-second lead over Thomas into Sunday's largely processional 135-km flat run through the streets of Rome.

"I could feel my legs going 1.5km from the top of that climb," Thomas said. "I don't want to sound like I'm making excuses but I just didn't feel like I had that grunt.

"I guess it's nice to lose by that much rather than a second or two, because that would be worse. At least he smashed me. To be honest, Primoz deserves that. He had a mechanical and still put 40 seconds into me, so chapeau to him."

Mentions
Road cyclingGiro d'Italia ToursRoglic PrimozThomas Geraint
Related Articles
Geraint Thomas takes big step towards Giro victory after brutal Queen stage
Zana wins stage 18 of Giro d'Italia as Thomas extends lead and Roglic leapfrogs Almeida
Alberto Dainese wins Giro stage 17 after mass sprint
Show more
Road cycling
Roglic becomes first Slovenian to win Giro d'Italia as Cavendish claims final stage
Almeida wins Giro stage 16, Thomas back in pink while Roglic loses time to both
Mark Cavendish: The 'Manx Missile' who sprinted his way to cycling's peak
Mark Cavendish to retire at end of 2023
Brandon McNulty wins stage 15 of Giro d'Italia in sprint finish
German Nico Denz takes second stage win at Giro as Bruno Armirail steals race lead
Movistar climber Einer Rubio wins shortened Giro stage 13 as weather chaos continues
Denz wins stage on rare calm day at Giro d'Italia
Ackermann sprints to Giro d'Italia stage 11 win after Geoghegan Hart crashes out
Tao Geoghegan Hart crashes out of Giro d'Italia
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz