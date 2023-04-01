Andreas Kron wins Vuelta stage two and dedicates win to late De Decker

Andreas Kron points to the sky in honour of late teammate Tijl De Decker
Andreas Kron points to the sky in honour of late teammate Tijl De Decker
Profimedia
Andreas Kron (25) of Lotto Dstny won the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 181.3-kilometre ride from Mataro to Barcelona on Sunday, pointing to the sky in celebration to pay tribute to late teammate Tijl De Decker.

Belgian rider De Decker died earlier this week as a result of severe injuries he sustained after crashing into the back of a car during training.

In tough conditions, Denmark's Kron made his move with three kilometres to go, crossing the finish line seven seconds ahead of a group of pursuers. Kaden Groves (24, Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Andrea Vendrame (29, AG2R Citroen) were second and third.

Saturday's first stage was affected by rain and there was no respite on the second stage either, with weather protocol coming into play and times for the general classification being taken nine kilometres from the finish line.

However, the bonuses on the Montjuic climb were still applied.

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel (23) suffered an early puncture, one of many on a descent, that dropped him back and the Belgian had to toil to rejoin the peloton.

Three-time race winner Primoz Roglic (33) and Geraint Thomas (38) also crashed as the weather got worse but they made their way back into the peloton.

Road cycling
Belgian cyclist De Decker dies from injuries sustained in training crash
EXCLUSIVE: Alberto Contador talks Vuelta, Pogacar and Bahamontes
Geraint Thomas can have big say in Vuelta, says former winner Contador
Geraint Thomas to be INEOS Grenadiers team leader at Vuelta a Espana
Former Team Sky doctor banned until end of 2024 for ordering banned substance
Kopecky wins women's road race with stunning late attack on streets of Glasgow
