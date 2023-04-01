Romanian FA sanctioned after fans chant 'Serbia' during Kosovo match

Romanian FA sanctioned after fans chant 'Serbia' during Kosovo match
Romania's next match will be behind closed doors
Romania's next match will be behind closed doors
Reuters
UEFA has sanctioned the Romanian FA (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo last week, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The September 12 match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some home fans chanted "Serbia Serbia" and held up a banner saying 'Kosovo is Serbia'.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and won recognition from more than 100 countries, but not from Romania.

UEFA fined the FRF 40,000 euros and ordered Romania's next home game, a Euro qualifier against Andorra on October 15 in Bucharest, to be played without fans.

UEFA also fined Ukraine's federation (UAF) 20,000 euros for "racist behaviour" by supporters during a Euro qualifier against England on September 9 in Wroclaw, Poland, where fans displayed flags with far-right symbols.

UEFA ordered the partial closure of the Prague stadium hosting Ukraine's next home game against North Macedonia on October 14. The UAF are also banned from selling tickets to fans for its next away game in Malta on October 17.

Ukraine have not played at home since Russia launched an invasion of the country in February 2022, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

FootballRomania
