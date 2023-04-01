Holders La Rochelle face 'crucial' week of Champions Cup action

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. European Rugby Champions Cup
  4. Holders La Rochelle face 'crucial' week of Champions Cup action
Holders La Rochelle face 'crucial' week of Champions Cup action
La Rochelle's players celebrate scoring a try
La Rochelle's players celebrate scoring a try
AFP
Double Champions Cup winners La Rochelle are among a host of clubs battling for a place in the Champions Cup last 16 when they head to Sale in Pool 2 on Sunday in the final weekend of the group stage.

The French club, who have won the last two editions, have claimed just one victory this campaign, hammering Leicester 45-12 last Sunday.

Ronan O'Gara's outfit need just a draw in northern England to claim one of the eight spots remaining in the next round.

"It's a crucial week for the club and the squad," O'Gara told newspaper Midi Olympique after the win over Leicester.

"My challenge this week will be to give ourselves the chance to play the knockout stages, if we do a good job on Sunday.

"I will not accept being knocked out of this competition after a bad performance," the former Ireland fly-half added.

Fleet-footed winger Teddy Thomas scored twice in the Leicester victory but missed out on inclusion in France’s Six Nations squad, named on Wednesday.

One La Rochelle player included in Les Bleus' set-up was No. 8 Gregory Alldritt, who was named captain in Antoine Dupont's absence.

"He's got X-factor," O'Gara said of Thomas.

"When the ball falls, you give it to him and it's goodbye.

"Few players are capable of doing that in the world," he added.

'Destiny'

The five other Six Nations squads were also named this week with the tournament starting on February 2, leaving head coaches watching on wearily with a host of front-line players such as Ireland winger Mack Hansen, England centre Manu Tuilagi and Wales captain Jac Morgan having already been ruled out through injury.

Elsewhere this weekend, former champions Saracens, Ulster, Munster, Leicester and Toulon are also among the sides eyeing spots in the last 16.

Three-time winners Toulon head to Glasgow in Pool 1 on Friday, needing to claim their first win of the season in the tournament and for Bayonne to fail to beat Exeter on Sunday, with the competition's new format still suffering from teething issues.

"It's normal when you lose three games, your destiny is out of your hands," Toulon head coach Pierre Mignoni told reporters this week.

"The players know we're not where we want to be, but we know we're not far off," he added.

Other stand-out ties this weekend include a re-run of the 2000 final as Munster host Northampton and Leicester welcome Leinster in a repeat of 2009's decider.

Siya Kolisi's Racing 92, three-time runners-up, need a victory over a youthful Cardiff to keep alive their slim hopes of a spot in the last 16.

Follow all Champions Cup fixtures here with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionStade RochelaisEuropean Rugby Champions Cup
Related Articles
Leinster wary of potential Champions Cup 'sting' before Sale visit
Ireland name Peter O'Mahony as new captain ahead of Six Nations
Updated
England captaincy has come at the right time for hooker Jamie George
Show more
Rugby Union
Saracens' Jamie George named England captain but Kyle Sinckler left out
Alldritt named France's Six Nations captain in Dupont's absence
Disappointed Wales coach Gatland believes Rees-Zammit had to follow his heart
Scotland name former England prop in squad for upcoming Six Nations
Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit quits rugby to play American Football
Six Nations players to wear smart mouthguards to detect head injuries
England prop Mako Vunipola ends international career before Six Nations
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson close to sealing Ajax move, Phillips in high demand
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings