England flanker Lewis Ludlam to leave Premiership leaders Northampton

England flanker Lewis Ludlam (28) will leave English Premiership leaders Northampton at the end of the season, the club announced on Monday.

Saints confirmed that their club captain, who was offered a new contract, would depart following eight seasons in the senior squad at Franklin's Gardens.

Ludlam, who has 25 England caps, has been linked with a move to the Top 14 in France.

If the back-row forward heads abroad he would no longer be eligible for England selection under Rugby Football Union rules.

Ludlam, who has made 121 Northampton appearances, said it had been a tough decision.

"I believe I have given everything physically and emotionally to this club and I hope our fans have seen how much it has meant to me to represent Northampton in the way I play the game," he said.

"At the end of the season, I say goodbye as a player to start a new adventure, but I will always be a Saints man."

Rugby director Phil Dowson said the club were "disappointed to see a player of Lewis's ability and character move on".

"He has made a difficult decision and we have to accept and respect that, but it doesn't make it any less disappointing to see him move on, after we offered a new contract and tried to keep him at Saints," he added.