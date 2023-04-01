Mako Vunipola handed four-match ban for red card against Newcastle

Mako Vunipola handed four-match ban for red card against Newcastle
Mako Vunipola before a game for Saracens
Reuters
Saracens' loosehead prop Mako Vunipola (32) has been suspended for four matches following his red card against Newcastle Falcons, the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) confirmed on Wednesday.

An independent disciplinary panel upheld the charge Vunipola received for dangerous tackling during their 37-19 Premiership Rugby win on December 30th.

The player, who admitted that foul play took place but not that it met the red card threshold, will miss their two upcoming league games at Leicester Tigers on January 6th and at home against Exeter Chiefs on January 27th.

He will also sit out two European Rugby Champions Cup matches - at Bordeaux Begles on January 14th and at home to Lyon six days later.

Mentions
Rugby UnionPremiership RugbyVunipola MakoSaracens
