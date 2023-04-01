Exeter Chiefs apologise after Ugo Monye reports racism from fan

Exeter Chiefs apologise after Ugo Monye reports racism from fan
Ugo Monye at Sandy Park on Sunday
Ugo Monye at Sandy Park on Sunday
Exeter Chiefs issued an apology to former England international Ugo Monye (40) after he accused a supporter of racist abuse at Sunday's match against Gloucester.

Monye, 40, who worked as a match reporter, stated that a supporter racially abused him as he was leaving Sandy Park.

"Not a single person said a word, challenged or even reported it," Monye said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Exeter published an apology to Monye later on Sunday.

"...we would like to extend our sincerest apologies to Ugo Monye, a member of the rugby community that is highly respected by everyone at our club," Exeter said in a statement, adding they would start an investigation into the incident.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated at our Rugby Club, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

Exeter won the Premiership match 25-24.

