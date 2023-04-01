Wales star George North signs for France's Provence Rugby from next season

Wales winger George North (31) will join French second-division team Provence Rugby on a two-year contract from next year, the ProD2 club announced Monday.

North, who was part of the Welsh squad that made the quarter-finals of the World Cup, the fourth of his long career, has been capped 118 times by Wales and three times by the British and Irish Lions.

Having made his international debut at the tender age of 18, North has been part of Wales squads that have won the Six Nations four times, including two Grand Slams.

"I just wanted to send a quick message to say how excited myself and my family are about joining Provence Rugby next season. I look forward to coming down, meeting everyone and starting an amazing journey together," North said in a video message.

North will join up with Wales prop Tomas Francis at the big-spending club based in Aix-en-Provence, and currently second in the ProD2 and eyeing a potential promotion to the Top 14 before the arrival of the winger-cum-centre.

Provence president Denis Philipon said the signing of North would massively help the development of the club.

"George is a great rugby player but also a great person," Philipon said.

"We hope that through his talent, his professionalism, his knowledge of high-level (rugby) and his popularity, he'll help set Provence Rugby up as one of the chief movers in the French rugby of tomorrow."

