Retired Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny joins New Zealand side Crusaders

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Super Rugby
  4. Retired Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny joins New Zealand side Crusaders
Retired Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny joins New Zealand side Crusaders
Halfpenny won 105 test caps for Wales and the British and Irish Lions
Halfpenny won 105 test caps for Wales and the British and Irish Lions
Reuters
Former Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny (34) has joined Super Rugby Pacific champions the Canterbury Crusaders on a one-year deal for 2024 after announcing his international retirement in the wake of his third World Cup campaign.

Halfpenny will bring maturity and world-class place-kicking to the Christchurch-based outfit, who lost regular kicker Richie Mo'unga after the All Blacks fly-half signed for Japanese club Toshiba Brave Lions for next season.

"I've always watched Super Rugby and the Crusaders are the team I've always followed," Halfpenny, who played his last game for Wales against the Barbarians at the weekend, said in a news release.

"I've always loved the time I've spent in New Zealand on tour. It's a passionate rugby nation and I've always been made to feel very much at home there. My family and I are very excited about the move."

Although Halfpenny won most of his 105 test caps for Wales and the British and Irish Lions at full-back, he told New Zealand media he was up for a switch to fly-half if the need arose.

"Fullback is where I play, where I enjoy playing. But wherever I get the opportunity to put the jersey on, I’m happy,” Halfpenny said.

"To play 10 and challenge myself there would be exciting as well, and I certainly would be welcome to that opportunity if it presented itself."

The Crusaders begin their bid for a third consecutive Super Rugby Pacific title against the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton on February 23rd in a rematch of last year's final.

Mentions
Rugby UnionHalfpenny LeighCrusadersWalesSuper Rugby
Related Articles
Wales fullback Halfpenny announces retirement from international rugby
Wales look to take their chances against wounded Wallabies
All Blacks skipper Sam Cane to head to Japan after World Cup pain
Show more
Rugby Union
Rassie Erasmus to coach South Africa at start of new World Cup cycle
England beat New Zealand to win WXV women's rugby tournament
Ex-All Blacks boss Ian Foster bemoans lack of support from New Zealand Rugby
World Cup finalist referee Barnes blows final whistle on stellar career
Springbok 'legends' start homecoming victory tour after Rugby World Cup triumph
All Blacks want answers on referee calls in World Cup final following South Africa defeat
Australia appoints three member panel to review Wallabies' World Cup debacle
England have not improved since my sacking, says Jones after leaving the Wallabies
Most Read
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
Football Tracker: Dust settles on weekend as Chelsea's trip to Spurs approaches
Pegula defeats Gauff to reach title match at WTA Finals, Swiatek v Sabalenka suspended
Djokovic eases past Dimitrov to win record-extending Paris title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings