All Blacks skipper Sam Cane to head to Japan after World Cup pain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. All Blacks skipper Sam Cane to head to Japan after World Cup pain
All Blacks skipper Sam Cane to head to Japan after World Cup pain
Cane was given a red card for a high tackle in the 12-11 defeat to South Africa
Cane was given a red card for a high tackle in the 12-11 defeat to South Africa
Reuters
New Zealand captain Sam Cane (31) will play a season for Tokyo-based Suntory Sungoliath and take a year off from Super Rugby following the disappointment of the World Cup final.

Loose forward Cane was given a red card for a high tackle in the 12-11 defeat to South Africa in the decider in France, leaving the All Blacks with 14 men for most of the game.

He will take up a sabbatical option in his New Zealand contract to join the Japanese League One side Suntory for the 2023/24 season and will miss the Waikato Chiefs' 2024 Super Rugby campaign, New Zealand Rugby said.

However, Cane will return to New Zealand next June to be available for selection for the international season.

"It wasn’t an easy decision to skip a season with the Chiefs, but I know the team is in a great place and has an incredible group of leaders in the squad and the coaching group to have a successful 2024," said 95-test Cane in a statement.

"And I’m really pleased to be able to return in time to put my best foot forward for selection in the All Blacks."

Cane, whose national contract runs through to the end of 2025, returned home to New Zealand this week after becoming the first player in World Cup history to be sent off in the final.

Cane said he had taken some solace from his mum's advice about not beating himself up about the red card but admitted it would take a while to get over it.

"I think it’s something I’m going to have live with forever, unfortunately. It’s going to hurt for a while."

Mentions
Rugby UnionCane SamNew ZealandSuntory SungoliathWaikato ChiefsWorld CupSuper Rugby
Related Articles
Sam Cane 'surprised' by All Blacks fans' support after historic red card
Distraught All Blacks left with little to say after seismic defeat in World Cup final
Sam Cane returns as captain as New Zealand rest big guns for Uruguay clash
Show more
Rugby Union
Ex-All Blacks boss Ian Foster bemoans lack of support from New Zealand Rugby
World Cup finalist referee Barnes blows final whistle on stellar career
Springbok 'legends' start homecoming victory tour after Rugby World Cup triumph
All Blacks want answers on referee calls in World Cup final following South Africa defeat
Australia appoints three member panel to review Wallabies' World Cup debacle
England have not improved since my sacking, says Jones after leaving the Wallabies
RA chairman says no shortage of replacements for ex-Wallabies coach Eddie Jones
England's Jonny May announces retirement from international duty
Most Read
Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
Colombian ELN rebels say Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father to be freed
Derby Week: A classic in Ukraine and one of the few joys in a country decimated by war

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings