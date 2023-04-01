Ireland hopeful Johnny Sexton experience has rubbed off on rookies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Six Nations
  4. Ireland hopeful Johnny Sexton experience has rubbed off on rookies
Ireland hopeful Johnny Sexton experience has rubbed off on rookies
Johnny Sexton retired after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Johnny Sexton retired after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Reuters
Ireland coach Andy Farrell (48) hopes his inexperienced group of flyhalves have learned enough in the shadow of Johnny Sexton (38) to stand up and make the number 10 jersey their own following the retirement of their hugely influential former captain.

How Ireland fill the void at flyhalf following Sexton's near unbroken 14-year run in the shirt is by far the biggest question facing their Six Nations defence. The three players competing at the start of the tournament have just 12 caps between them.

With the relatively more tested Ross Byrne out injured, Jack Crowley is the clear favourite to start against France on February 2, with Farrell sure the talented Munsterman learned a lot as Sexton's main understudy at last year's World Cup.

"Hopefully how Johnny has been certainly as a leader but more importantly for those guys as a number 10, a world class once in a generation type player over the last four or five years, if they haven't learned something from that...," Farrell said at the launch of the tournament in Dublin on Monday.

"And not just that, if they're not excited about wanting to take the challenge on and say I'm going to make that my position, then we're going to get to find out a lot about a lot of people's characters in those three players in the coming weeks."

Farrell has no such worries about the character of Sexton's replacement as captain after naming fellow centurion and long-time Munster skipper Peter O'Mahony to lead the side last week.

The 34-year-old flanker described the elevation as "very, very special" and probably the biggest honour of his storied career. To the surprise of Farrell, who was sitting beside him at the event, O'Mahony also said he wasn't expecting the call.

"As far as natural fit, natural leaders coming from before with Johnny, he's the type of leader that is exactly the same," Farrell said of O'Mahony, who has captained his country on 10 previous occasions.

"Certain people, when you walk into a room and they're there, they make the room feel right. It's pretty important around the place and certainly on match day that you have that type of person in the dressing room and Peter's certainly one of those."

Mentions
Rugby UnionSix NationsIrelandSexton Jonathan
Related Articles
Ireland name Peter O'Mahony as new captain ahead of Six Nations
Ireland's Mack Hansen and Jimmy O'Brien to miss Six Nations with long-term injuries
Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne ruled out of Six Nations after shoulder surgery
Show more
Rugby Union
Five new captains give Six Nations fresh feel ahead of 2024 edition
Steve Borthwick: Change of mindset needed as England target Six Nations improvement
France hit by double injury blow ahead of Six Nations opener against Ireland
Italy coach Quesada wants continuity before new identity ahead of Six Nations
Warren Gatland warns rivals not to underestimate Wales' young guns in Six Nations
Gregor Townsend: Scotland have dealt with World Cup disappointment
Darge and Russell to skipper Scotland in Six Nations but Graham sidelined
The turbulent world of Welsh rugby hits new low after Rees-Zammit’s NFL bombshell
Australia turn to Joe Schmidt to revive ailing Wallabies side
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Judd Trump to win World Grand Prix title in Leicester
Transfer News LIVE: Choupo-Moting open to Man Utd move, Wilson linked with Atletico
Football Tracker: Juventus & Girona go top with big wins, South Africa make statement
De Minaur left devastated after believing he could progress in Australian Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings