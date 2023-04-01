Steve Borthwick: Change of mindset needed as England target Six Nations improvement

Coach Steve Borthwick (44) says he is changing the way England prepare for the Six Nations in a bid to shake them out of the slump that has produced three successive poor campaigns since they won it in 2020.

England have won only six of their last 15 games in the championship, three of those against Italy, for finishes of fifth, third and fourth. Even taking into account the title-winning year they are at a 50% win rate for the last six years.

Borthwick was freshly installed for 2023 but unable to stop the rot, which included a shocking 53-10 home defeat by France who chalked up their biggest ever win over England.

Now, a year into the role and with a World Cup under his belt, Borthwick is determined to make a serious assault on the competition, somewhat in contrast to the “everything is about the World Cup” approach of predecessor Eddie Jones.

“We want to make sure that this England team is competing in every single one of these games, which is not something you can say about them in recent years,” Borthwick said at the official Six Nations launch on Monday.

“Expectations are a lot higher, on the back of what this team has achieved, and quite rightly. The team is really well aware that we haven’t performed in the Six Nations for a period of time."

Of particular concern to England is their terrible starts, as they managed to kick off the last three championships with defeats by Scotland, two of them at Twickenham.

Borthwick is trying to address this with a different build-up, which this year will include a week in Italy to prepare for their opening fixture in Rome on February 3.

"Our intention is to prepare so we hit the ground running with the intensity we want, which again is something England haven’t done in recent years," he said.

"So we need a different mindset, a different way of approaching the tournament. We’re preparing differently. We need a different approach because we need different results.

"I'm seeing glimpses of it but I take nothing for granted. Preparing for a test match, you need to absolutely get that mindset in every single moment of every single game.

"We need to ensure that for this first game we play with an intensity and competitiveness, mental and physical, that is different to what we've had at the start of previous championships."

Courage needed

Almost any approach would be likely to secure victory against Italy, who England have never lost to, but Borthwick is keen to see the team develop into what he wants as he rolls into his second year in charge.

"Over time the team becomes more and more the team you’ve worked together to create," he said. "I think it's very hard to coach players until they trust you.

"So, a few weeks before a tournament, we are asking them to do things a bit differently. That requires them to challenge themselves and that takes courage.

"I need to ensure that the new relationships are based on trust again because when you do that, then you start building the team you want to build.

"This England team have been in some tough circumstances and fought their way out of it and that is a reflection of the England team as I see it."

England will be playing under a new captain in hooker Jamie George after Owen Farrell decided to take time out from international rugby and Courtney Lawes, his usual stand-in, called it quits internationally for good.

George, 33, vastly experienced with England, the British & Irish Lions and Saracens, says he will not be trying to emulate either of his predecessors and will lead as Borthwick has asked him to - by being himself.

"Everyone has a different style and approach to leadership," George said. "For me it's very inclusive and I'm very lucky to have a group of very experienced players who have won things over a long period.

"I need to build a relationship with everyone in that group and the approach will be different for different people."