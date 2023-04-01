Crusaders edge Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific final for seventh straight title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Super Rugby
  4. Crusaders edge Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific final for seventh straight title
Crusaders edge Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific final for seventh straight title
Updated
Crusaders' Codie Taylor scores during the Super Rugby Pacific final between Chiefs and Crusaders in Hamilton
Crusaders' Codie Taylor scores during the Super Rugby Pacific final between Chiefs and Crusaders in Hamilton
Profimedia
The Canterbury Crusaders put a seal on one of the great eras of rugby domination with a 25-20 victory over the Waikato Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday, sending coach Scott Robertson off to the All Blacks with a seventh straight title.

The Christchurch-based powerhouse handed the Chiefs only a second loss of the season to silence a full house at Hamilton's Waikato Stadium and secure a 14th Super Rugby title of all types.

Hooker Codie Taylor crossed for the second time in the 73rd minute for the winning score and the Crusaders held off the Chiefs, reduced to 14 men for the third time in the match, to snatch the victory.

The Chiefs had tries from fullback Shaun Stevenson and flying winger Emoni Narawa and held a 20-15 lead on the hour mark, but fell short in their bid for a first Super Rugby title since they went back-to-back in 2012-13.

As well as coach Robertson, who will take over at the All Blacks after the World Cup, the Crusaders were bidding farewell to three players who helped build the dynasty in Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo'unga and Leicester Fainga'anuku.

"I'm lost for words, I'm so proud of the effort," said an emotional Taylor.

"I can't get the fact that the boys are leaving out of my head and how much it means to them. It's special. Can't take anything away from the Chiefs. They threw everything at us and we just managed to hang in there."

The Chiefs were the dominant team in the regular season and co-captain Sam Cane, the last of the three home players to be shown yellow cards, was clearly deflated.

"We've had a heck of a season and it certainly hurts to come up short right at the end there," he said.

"A lot of credit must go to a quality Crusaders side. They've been the best for a number of years now and they managed to show that again tonight."

Flyhalf Mo'unga scored a try and kicked 10 points, opening the scoring with his first penalty in the ninth minute, just before Chiefs centre Anton Lienert-Brown went to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle.

Damian McKenzie levelled up the contest with a penalty before Lienert-Brown returned, however, and three minutes later the home side were ahead.

Number eight Luke Jacobson tackled Will Jordan hard in midfield before stripping the ball off the Crusaders fullback and two phases later Shaun Stevenson was cruising across the line for his 12th try of the season.

Jacobson was yellow carded for repeat team offences soon afterwards, however, and Taylor grabbed his first try off the rolling maul against a short-handed pack to cut the deficit to 10-8.

The Crusaders were now in the ascendant again and Mo'unga finished off a raid down the left wing and converted his own try to give them a slender 15-10 lead at halftime.

The Chiefs struck back through Emoni Narawa three minutes after the break when slick hands through the backline sent the winger across in the right corner and McKenzie converted from wideout to nudge the home side back ahead.

The flair that the Crusaders had mostly suffocated in the first half was now unleashed and the noise from the crowd hit new heights as McKenzie kicked a second penalty for a 20-15 lead.

Narawa had a second try called back in the 56th minute and the Crusaders immediately laid siege to the Chiefs line but the home defence held firm.

They were unable to repeat the feat legally eight minutes before full-time and Cane was sent to the sin bin with Taylor mowing over the line from another catch-and-drive a minute later.

See the full match summary here.

Mentions
Rugby UnionSuper RugbyWaikato ChiefsCrusaders
Related Articles
Chiefs edge Brumbies to reach Super Rugby final
Weight of history against Brumbies and Blues in upcoming Super Rugby semi-finals
Injury-hit Canterbury Crusaders set up Blues showdown in Super semi-finals
Show more
Rugby Union
Seventh heaven springs from 'hell' for Robertson's Crusaders as they win Super Rugby title
Over 200 former rugby players say governing bodies failed to probe concussion issues
South Africa boosted as Ireland lock Jean Kleyn is cleared to switch allegiance back
Reece Hodge hoping to put best foot forward for Eddie Jones's Wallabies
Wallabies lock Izack Rodda ruled out of World Cup due to foot injury
Quade Cooper prepares to handle World Cup pressure in Wallabies gold
Serin and Dulin named in France preliminary World Cup squad
Celebrations across the Pacific as the All Blacks welcome new Chiefs
Brilliant Romain Ntamack try seals Top 14 title for Toulouse
Fiji Rugby admit underpaying women internationals
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Inter Miami announce Busquets signing, Havertz to undergo medical
Here we go! How Fabrizio Romano became football's most respected journalist
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Medvedev crash out in Halle, Alcaraz into Queen's semi-finals