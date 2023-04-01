Arundell ineligible for England until 2026 after Racing 92 contract extension

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Arundell ineligible for England until 2026 after Racing 92 contract extension
Arundell ineligible for England until 2026 after Racing 92 contract extension
Arundell scores try for England
Arundell scores try for England
Reuters
Wing Henry Arundell (21) will be ineligible for England after French club Racing 92 announced on Tuesday he had signed a contract extension until 2026.

England's Rugby Football Union rules state that only home-based players can be eligible for the national team.

Arundell signed a one-year contract with the Paris club in July following the bankruptcy of his previous team London Irish.

He was allowed to represent England at the World Cup, where they finished third after being knocked out in the semi-finals by South Africa, due to the 'special circumstances' rule, scoring a joint England record five tries on his tournament debut against Chile in September.

Under his new contract, however, Arundell will not be available for coach Steve Borthwick's squad.

"We are delighted to see Henry extend his contract with Racing 92. He only joined our squad a few weeks ago but has already demonstrated all his qualities as a great competitor and a great deal of maturity," Racing 92 chairman Laurent Travers said.

"He fits in perfectly with the club's short- and medium-term objectives, and we are convinced that he will be one of the driving forces behind achieving them."

Arundell has won 10 caps since making his senior England debut in July 2022.

The intention of the RFU rule, introduced in 2011, is to protect the quality of the English league by ensuring that the country's best players play in it.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupArundell HenryRacing 92London Irish
Related Articles
Siya Kolisi committed to Springboks ahead of Racing 92 move
New look for England as Arundell, Steward and Smith start against Argentina
Eddie Jones reportedly set to be reappointed as Japan head coach
Show more
Rugby Union
Eddie Jones reportedly set to be announced as Japan head coach on Thursday
Australia to have strong Japan ties regardless of Jones, says Rugby Australia boss
Former Ireland and Lions great Syd Millar died aged 89
Springboks to play Ireland, New Zealand and Portugal at home in 2024
Wallabies winger Nawaqanitawase to defect to NRL from 2025
Japan hooker Shota Horie to retire at end of season
Fiji national team rugby player Ratuniyarawa bailed after admitting sex offences
Top referee Foley stands down from international rugby after torrent of abuse
Most Read
Champions League roundup: Manchester United out of Europe after timid defeat to Bayern
Turkish club Ankaragucu's president Faruk Koca arrested for punching referee
Erik ten Hag defiant as Champions League exit looms for Manchester United
Luis Enrique happy PSG have Champions League destiny in their own hands

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings