Eddie Jones' exit is the 'sensible' outcome, says Australia boss Phil Waugh

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Eddie Jones' exit is the 'sensible' outcome, says Australia boss Phil Waugh
Eddie Jones' exit is the 'sensible' outcome, says Australia boss Phil Waugh
Jones was appointed in January
Jones was appointed in January
Profimedia
Eddie Jones' resignation as Wallabies coach was the "sensible outcome" in the wake of the nation's disappointing World Cup run, Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh said on Tuesday.

Jones revealed over the weekend he had agreed to terms with Rugby Australia (RA) regarding his exit, less than one year into a contract spanning the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

RA waited until Tuesday to confirm it had accepted Jones' resignation, about two weeks after the coach insisted he was fully committed to the Wallabies.

"I think we ended up at a sensible outcome and that's certainly something which we worked through over the last few days and we closed it out quite well," Waugh told a news conference at RA headquarters in Sydney.

"Eddie's put a lot into 2023 and into the (World Cup) campaign and the performances weren’t where they need to be," he continued. "I think that as the CEO, as Australian supporters, as Australians, we’re disappointed with the performances and we need to move forward from that."

Appointed in January to much fanfare in Australia - only weeks after being sacked as head coach of England - Jones led a youthful Wallabies squad to the World Cup in France, where they bowed out of the group stage for the first time.

The Wallabies were rocked during the tournament by reports Jones had interviewed for a coaching role with Japan two weeks before their first match. Jones repeatedly denied it.

Waugh said that he took Jones at his word and that the reports had not been a factor in his exit.

In an interview with local broadcaster Nine Network on Monday, Jones said he had resigned because RA could not commit "financial and political" resources to change Australian rugby.

Waugh said he was disappointed with the comments but acknowledged there were differences with Jones about the way forward.

"I've got to be fiscally responsible as to how we spend our money," said the former Wallabies flanker.

Waugh will lead the search for a third Wallabies coach in 12 months. The team has the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025 and the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

"I think it's a really good opportunity for any aspiring coach," he said. "We have a job to do here. We have a lot of ground to make up with building trust with our stakeholders and community, and we all know we have let down the people and we are ultimately responsible."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupEnglandJapanBritish&Irish LionsAustralia
Related Articles
Underdogs Fiji make compelling case for a place among rugby's elite
Converted winger Jordan feasts on tries to prove New Zealand critics wrong
Jones stays committed to Australia, stands by youth push after World Cup flop
Show more
Rugby Union
Rugby Australia accepts Eddie Jones' resignation after early World Cup exit
New Zealand's Ardie Savea named best player of the year by World Rugby
With departures aplenty, uncertainty looms for Springboks as winning era ends
South Africans call for holiday as they revel in record fourth World Cup success
New Zealand's up-and-down Foster era ends with a close one that got away
Springboks' belief and physicality make for world-beating mix when it matters most
Rugby World Cup team of the tournament: Departing icons and legends in the making
Clinical Pollard the man for the big occasion once again for Springboks
Eddie Jones resigns as Australia coach after World Cup debacle, hints at Japan move
Most Read
Derby Week: Title set to be decided between rivals in Sweden's football heartland
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or
NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
Argentina icon Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings