Ethan De Groot banned for two matches as All Blacks challenge fails

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Ethan De Groot banned for two matches as All Blacks challenge fails
Ethan De Groot banned for two matches as All Blacks challenge fails
De Groot has 48 hours to appeal the decision
De Groot has 48 hours to appeal the decision
Reuters
All Blacks prop Ethan De Groot (25) has been banned for New Zealand's last two World Cup pool matches after failing to convince the judiciary that his foul play in last week's win over Namibia did not meet the red card threshold.

De Groot was shown a yellow card for making contact with the head of Adriaan Booysen in the last 10 minutes of New Zealand's 71-3 win at Stadium de Toulouse but it was upgraded to a red after being reviewed by the TMO.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster had suggested the All Blacks would argue that the challenge started as shoulder-to-shoulder contact and therefore was not a red card offence.

The independent panel decided, however, that De Groot's failure to wrap his arms around his opponent meant the tackle was always illegal and the head contact meant it was worthy of a six-match ban.

The ban was halved for De Groot's previous good behaviour and will be further reduced by one match if he attends a World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

The loosehead will therefore miss the clash with Italy in Lyon on September 29 and New Zealand's final pool match against Uruguay in the same city a week later before becoming available for the quarter-finals.

With tighthead Tyrel Lomax still recovering from a nasty gash to his leg sustained in a warm-up match against South Africa, New Zealand look likely to have to qualify for the knockout stages without their first-choice props.

De Groot has 48 hours to appeal the decision.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld Cupde Groot EthanNew ZealandNamibiaItalySouth AfricaUruguay
Related Articles
Italy World Cup ambitions built on self-belief and pride
Namibia desperate to win first World Cup match
Tyrel Lomax 'unlikely' to face France in All Blacks' World Cup opener
Show more
Rugby Union
Springboks could go forward-heavy against Ireland in pivotal World Cup test
Mieres returns as Uruguay change two for Italy test
Freak injury for Namibia's Le Roux Malan not as bad as feared
Italy make four changes for midweek Uruguay clash in Nice
Updated
Back to the future for Gontineac family at World Cup for Romania
Underdogs Fiji make compelling case for a place among rugby's elite
England march on regardless despite ultra pragmatic strategy
Japan left with do-or-die clashes to make knockout rounds after England defeat
Australia turns focus to Wales after 'harsh learning experience' against Fiji
Most Read
Trossard helps Arsenal overcome tough Everton challenge to continue unbeaten run
Football Tracker: Wan-Bissaka out for three weeks, Monday's games underway
Real Madrid come back against Real Sociedad to continue perfect start in LaLiga
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings